Momentus Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

Momentus Inc. MNTS ("Momentus" or the "Company"), a U.S. commercial space company that offers transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, will issue a press release containing financial results for the fourth quarter 2022 and full year 2022 following the close of the U.S. markets on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Momentus will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). To access the conference call, participants should dial +1 (800) 715-9871 and enter the conference ID number 2057180. International participants should dial +1 (646) 307-1963.

The live audio webcast along with supplemental information will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.momentus.space. A recording of the webcast will also be available following the conference call.

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus believes it can make new ways of operating in space possible with its planned in-space transfer and service vehicles that will be powered by an innovative water plasma-based propulsion system that is under development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Momentus' or its management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding future events or circumstances, and are not guarantees of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Momentus' control. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company on March 9, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.momentus.space. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

