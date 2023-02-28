Microba Launches Next Generation Healthcare Testing

A next generation human gut microbiome testing product range called MetaXplore™ has been launched in Australia to healthcare professionals.

The MetaXplore™ range provides diagnostic gastrointestinal health testing together with metagenomic gut microbiome analysis.

Following the launch in Australia, the product range is expected to be rolled out through Microba's growing international distribution partner network.

The MetaXplore™ test range is expected to expand the total addressable market for Microba's testing products.

Microba Life Sciences Limited MAP ("Microba"), a precision microbiome company, is pleased to announce that it's next generation testing product range, MetaXplore™ has been launched to healthcare professionals in Australia under a new brand, Co-Biome™. This delivers on the new healthcare product launch milestone prefaced in the FY22 Annual Report and updated in quarterly reports following the closed beta release in June 2022.

Microba's Chief Executive Officer, Dr Luke Reid said, "The new MetaXplore™ test range delivers an important advancement in how microbiome test information can be applied in a healthcare setting. We continue to make progress at the forefront of this field to advance the application of microbiome testing in a healthcare setting towards a future where it can be routine in health and disease management, much like a blood test is today."

The new MetaXplore™ range provides diagnostic gastrointestinal health testing together with metagenomic-driven gut microbiome analysis to deliver comprehensive gastrointestinal testing solutions for Healthcare Professionals. The MetaXplore™ test range has been developed together with healthcare professionals and brought to market under a new brand called Co-Biome™.

The range consists of 3 products: MetaXplore™, MetaXplore™ GI and MetaXplore™ GI Plus. Key features include:

- Easy to interpret report format designed specifically for healthcare professionals to support efficient patient consultation

- Scientifically graded clinical insights using National Health and Medical Research Council guidelines

- Diagnostic and investigative gastrointestinal health markers (faecal calprotectin, faecal occult blood, lactoferrin, pancreatic elastase, secretory IgA, Zonulin, Fecal pH)

- Diagnostic pathogen and parasite detection (E.coli pathotypes, C.difficile pathotypes, Campylobacter spp., Yersinia enterocolitica, Vibrio spp., Aeromonas spp., Salmonella spp., Giardia lamblia, Entamoeba histolytica, Cryptosporidium spp., Dientamoeba fragilis, Cyclospora cayetanensis.)

- Complete microbiome profiling (Microbial diversity, richness and profiling of over 28,000+ microbial species including bacteria, fungi, parasite and archaea detection, together with parasite detection of Blastocystis subtypes 1-9 and other eukaryotes)

- Microbiome production and consumption of metabolites (Butyrate, acetate, propionate, 3-indolepropionic acid (IPA), hexa-acylated, lipopolysaccharides (hexa-LPS), trimethylamine (TMA), hydrogen sulphide, branched-chain amino acids (BCAA), B.fragilis toxin, methane, beta-glucuronidase, Mucin, oxalate)

A core component of Microba's strategy is to leverage the Company's world-leading technology and capability to advance the clinical application of microbiome testing to become embedded as a routine part of health and disease management. The MetaXplore™ test range through Co-Biome™ represents an important step forward in that strategy by breaking new ground in the application of microbiome testing in healthcare.

Microba's Chief Scientific Officer, Assoc Prof. Lutz Krause said, "These new tests integrate traditional gastrointestinal pathology tools with Microba's next generation microbiome testing technology and the latest global research to significantly advance the utility of microbiome testing in a healthcare setting. This test range is expected to significantly expand the total addressable market for Microba's testing products."

The test range through Co-Biome™ can be accessed in Australia through a healthcare professional, and following the launch, it is expected to then be rolled out through Microba's growing international distribution partner network.

About Microba Life Sciences Limited

Microba Life Sciences is a precision microbiome company driven to improve human health. With world-leading technology for measuring the human gut microbiome, Microba is driving the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for major chronic diseases and delivering gut microbiome testing services globally to researchers, clinicians, and consumers. Through partnerships with leading organisations, Microba is powering the discovery of new relationships between the microbiome, health and disease for the development of new health solutions.

