/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Sheet Harbour/
SHEET HARBOUR, NS, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, Kent Smith, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Eastern Shore, and Cathy Deagle Gammon, Member of the Board of Directors, MusGo Rider Valley-Sheet Harbour Cooperative Ltd.
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, February 28th, 2023
|
|
|
Time:
|
2:00 p.m. AST
|
|
|
Location:
|
Royal Canadian Legion #58
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn
Web: Infrastructure Canada
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/28/c9831.html