/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Sheet Harbour/

SHEET HARBOUR, NS, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, Kent Smith, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Eastern Shore, and Cathy Deagle Gammon, Member of the Board of Directors, MusGo Rider Valley-Sheet Harbour Cooperative Ltd.

Date:         

Tuesday, February 28th, 2023


Time:       

2:00 p.m. AST


Location: 

Royal Canadian Legion #58
 23566 Highway 7
Sheet Harbour, NS B0J 3B0

 

