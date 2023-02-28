ez1095 2022 Software Gives XML Validation and Troubleshooting Guide For New And Returning Clients

Latest 2022 ez1095 ACA software is available with added peace of mind by adding XML validation and troubleshooting guide. Test drive the 30 day no cost or obligation trial at halfpricesoft.com.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halfpricesoft.com developers have released the latest ez1095 ACA form printing and efiling software with an XML validation feature and a troubleshooting guide for added peace of mind. New and seasoned customers are also able to process forms remotely to boost productivity.

Priced from just $195 per installation (cost differs with network and efile version). ez1095 can also support multiple company accounts on the same computer at no additional charge.

"The latest version of ez1095 2022 software will easily accommodate new and seasoned customers with XML file validation and troubleshooting guide." said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.

Customers that are required to file Form 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B can download and try out this ACA software from halfpricsoft.com before purchasing with no obligation by visiting https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp

The main features include but are not limited to :

Print ACA Form 1095-C, 1094-C, 1095-B and 1094-B on white paper for recipients and IRS with inkjet or laser printer.

PDF print 1095-C and 1095-B recipient copies

Efile version available at additional cost.

Support unlimited companies.

Support an unlimited number of recipients.

Print an unlimited number of 1095 and 1094 forms.

Fast data import feature

Print Form 1095 C: Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Insurance

Print Form 1094 C: Transmittal of Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Information Returns

Print Form 1095-B: Health Coverage

Print Form 1094-B: Transmittal of Health Coverage Information Return

ez1095 software is compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, 8, and 7. ez1095 software's graphical interface leads customers step-by-step through setting up a company, adding employees, add forms and print forms. Customers can also click form level help links to get more details regarding the software. Halfpricesoft.com welcomes all customers to start the no obligation test drive today at

https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

