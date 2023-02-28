HASS BIO America and ROLAND DGA are Proud to Announce Strategic Partnership

HASS BIO, a leading manufacturer of glass ceramics and ROLAND DGA, a top manufacturer of digital dental milling solutions now offer a co-branded version of HASS BIO's Amber Mill Direct for use with the DGSHAPE DWX-42W Wet Dental Mill

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HASS BIO America is proud to announce their strategic nationwide partnership with ROLAND DGA. Roland DGA's DGSHAPE is a leading manufacturer of dental technology that includes wet and dry milling solutions among other hardware and software. HASS recently launched Amber Mill Direct, a pre-crystallized CAD/CAM lithium disilicate block that does not require to be fired.

The Amber Mill Direct is the next-generation block that evolved from HASS' success with Amber Mill, a lithium-disilicate block that features freedom of translucency - a proprietary method of changing the translucency of the block by simply changing the oven schedule. Other features of the Amber Mill Direct include a consistent, highly aesthetic, and durable restoration that achieves extremely smooth margins and offers gradated strengths that differ from incisal to cervical, truly mimicking the most life-like restoration possible.

"Roland DGA and HASS have enjoyed a long-term relationship, therefore, strategically partnering and aligning our respective technologies made perfect sense," said Eric Ahn, President of HASS BIO America. "The combination of Roland DGA's state-of-the-art DWX-42W wet milling solution and our recently launched Amber Mill Direct – a pre-crystallized block that doesn't require an oven – is a real game changer for the industry. With our combined solution, practices can now deliver chairside restorations within one hour – a challenge that has long riddled CAD/CAM chairside providers."

According to Lisa Aguirre, Dental Marketing Manager of Roland DGA's DGSHAPE Americas, "We are excited to partner our trusted DGSHAPE DWX-42W Chairside Milling Solution with HASS Bio's award-winning restorative materials and provide users the best of both worlds in milling machine technology and restorative materials alike."

To kick off the strategic partnership, Roland DGA now offers Amber Mill Direct blocks directly to their clients and distributors. Amber Mill Direct is configured for optimized fabrication on the DWX-42W and is easily found in the CAM software via a drop-down menu, further improving the production workflow for fast, reliable production of Amber Mill Direct.

Dentists or dental technicians interested in trying out the Amber Mill Direct can order samples to be shipped to their office by visiting the following link: https://tryambermill.com/roland

About HASS BIO

Since 2015, HASS BIO has been recognized as one of the leading manufacturers of glass ceramic solutions offering industry breakthrough, high-quality CAD/CAM blocks and heat pressing ingots in the field of preventative, restorative, cosmetic, and prosthetic dentistry.

For more about HASS BIO, visit: http://www.hassbioamerica.com

About DGSHAPE, A Roland Company

Roland DGA has been at the forefront of advanced machine manufacturing for over 35 years, providing practical and reliable technology with unmatched service and support. Roland DGA's DGSHAPE dental solutions further deliver on this reliability promise but also improve user experience, making it incredibly easy for dental practices and laboratories to produce high-quality, cost e­ffective dental prosthetics while improving workflow efficiencies.

To learn more about DGSHAPE dry and wet dental milling solutions, visit: http://www.dgshapeamericas.com

