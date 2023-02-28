ILIKOS DRUG DEVELOPMENT SOLUTIONS (ILIKOS DDS) BECOMES ILIKOS CONSULTING GROUP (ILIKOS CG) FURTHER PROGRESSING ITS COMMITMENT TO OFFER FLEXIBLE, ADAPTIVE AND HIGHLY PERSONALIZED CONSULTING SERVICES TO LIFE SCIENCES COMPANIES

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by strong growth, ILIKOS Drug Development Solutions becomes ILIKOS Consulting Group. The new name is a more accurate reflection of corporate identity, strategy and vision for the future.

"Market dynamics, the new EU CTR and MDR regulations as well as the promising growth of interest towards clinical research in the META regions bring forth complex scenarios. They also present promising opportunities along with significant benefits for Patients. We intend to take a leadership position in supporting both public and private sectors as they align with industry standards and seek guidance regarding compliance and proper execution of clinical studies." – said Mr. Elias Sayias BSc. CCRA, Founder and CEO of ILIKOS.

Cyprus, at the juncture of Europe, Africa and the Middle East geographically, represents a very attractive option for investment opportunities from both public and private sectors. As the clinical research landscape is changing across the spectrum of development in both the biopharma and medical technology segments ILIKOS intends to work closely with external and internal stakeholders to capitalize on this potential and bring forth meaningful outcomes for Patients, quality of healthcare and clinical research professionals.

"In a shifting geopolitical and economic landscape, it is important to identify and enable platforms for the continuous advancement of clinical research. Looking ahead, we will shortly be launching strategic solutions aimed at biopharmaceutical and medical technology companies while collaborating with both private and public sectors." – said Dr. Styliana Mirallai, Corporate Development Manager.

For more information, visit goilikos.com

About ILIKOS Consulting Group

ILIKOS offers flexible, adaptive and highly personalized consulting services to biopharmaceutical and medical technology companies helping them progress the development of their investigational products. ILIKOS also works closely with a wide range of Contract Research Organizations (CROs) to establish and execute highly effective business & corporate development strategies.

Learn more at www.goilikos.com

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Styliana Mirallai

Corporate Development Manager

e-mail: smirallai@goilikos.com

SOURCE ILIKOS Consulting Group