New WORX 20V Power Share Full-Size Hot Glue Gun Provides Portability, Sure Handedness and Dependable Performance

The new WORX® 20V Power Share Full-Size Hot Glue Gun provides safe handling, portability, and dependable performance. Reaching 392ºF (200ºC) in up to three minutes, the versatile hot glue gun manages glue-ups in a variety of materials including wood, metal, plastic and ceramics.

The WORX 20V Hot Glue Gun uses standard full-size 11mm (7/16 in. diameter) glue sticks, which are widely available through hardware stores, home centers, discount and craft/hobby stores and other outlets. A variety of hot glue sticks are available to match the application.

"Hot glue guns have been around a long time," said Katie Roberts, WORX Senior Product Manager. "Ours is different versus the conventional glue gun since its body is similar to a cordless drill for sure handling and control. The 20V battery adds portability, as well as a solid footing for the tool to stand upright on its own."

The glue from hot glue guns bonds quickly. In woodworking, typical uses include adhering joints, such as those in cabinets, drawers, picture frames and glue-up panels before planning. In metal, it's connecting pipe, bonding sheet metal and other applications. Hot glue gun sticks also work well when working with plastics. In ceramics, they're effective in fixing a broken vase, pottery, a coffee or tea cup's handle. Hot glue guns also manage basic home repairs, toys, eye glass frames and other repairs. And the tool is essential in many arts and crafts projects.

The WORX 20V Power Share Full-Size Hot Glue Gun weighs 0.79 lbs. (with battery). Its slim body design features an extended two-finger trigger and a comfortable overmold handle for a steady grip. At the top of the hot glue gun is an on/off power button and a heat indicator light. The WORX 20V 2.0Ah battery slides into the base of the tool and also serves as a steady platform, which stands the tool upright.

The hot glue gun's 11mm glue sticks are advanced through the glue stick chamber at the end of the gun. Only use 11mm size glue sticks and not the minis, which also are available. The nozzle's collar 1/8 in. (3mm) diameter and this is where the hot glue exits the tool.

Preparation is key before starting any hot glue gun project. Consider using a piece cardboard beneath the project being glued to catch excess glue. Keep extremities away from the hot glue gun's tip. The tool reaches 392ºF (200ºC) in up to three minutes. The tool automatically shuts off after 20 minutes of after inactive use or the user can shut it off with the power button.

Besides the hot glue gun, the tool also includes a WORX 20V 2.0Ah battery, charger and 10 11mm multipurpose glue sticks. The tool is covered by the WORX three-year limited warranty.

The WORX 20V 2.0Ah battery is compatible with up to 100 other WORX 20V, 40V and 80V DIY, lawn and garden and lifestyle products for cost savings and convenience.

The WOR 20V Power Share Full-Size Hot Glue Gun (WX045L, $69.99) is available at worx.com. A bare tool version, minus the battery and charger, (WX045L.9, $29.99) also is available.

