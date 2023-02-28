Hollywood Burlesque Festival Returns for the 10th Year; Single day and weekend passes on sale at hollywoodburlesquefestival.com

The Hollywood Burlesque Festival, now in its 10th year, returns March 17-19. Located at the iconic Vermont Hollywood venue, more than 70 burlesque performers from across the country will dazzle and delight attendees throughout an eventful and unforgettable weekend.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Hollywood Burlesque Festival, now in its 10th year, returns March 17-19. Located at the iconic Vermont Hollywood venue, more than 70 burlesque performers from near and far will dazzle and delight attendees throughout an eventful and unforgettable weekend.

In addition to the naughty and nice performances, there will be a red-carpet event Friday night, an afterparty on Saturday night and brunch on Sunday. Attendees will also be able to take part in burlesque classes and workshops and imbibe in the most delectable food and drinks curated for The Hollywood Burlesque Festival by sponsors Sailor Jerry Rum, Hendrick's Gin, Milagro Tequila, Reyka Vodka and Monkey Shoulder Whiskey.

"This year's lineup is one of the most diverse with artists of all shapes, sizes, ethnicities and gender identities," said Miss Spent Youth, Hollywood Burlesque Festival producer and veteran performer. "The Hollywood Burlesque Festival aims to ensure the ongoing tradition of burlesque in the arts and to raise awareness and appreciation of an art form that both empowers and admires the human figure. We believe that modern burlesque is for every body regardless of the previous beauty standards performers were forced to adhere to. We welcome acts of all styles and performers of any shape, size, color, ability, background, age, identity, gender, or economic class to join our stage and showcase what they have to offer to the art form as it grows and evolves."

Tickets are on sale now at hollywoodburlesquefestival.com. The cost of a single day ticket is $80.00 and weekend passes start at $200.

