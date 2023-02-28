Submit Release
Global Antiscalant Market Size, Share & Analysis

According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Antiscalant Market is projected to grow from USD 4.2 billion in 2023 to USD 8.1 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2028.

The major drivers in the antiscalant market include the increasing demand for antiscalants in the oil & gas industry, water treatment industry, industrial manufacturing, and technological advancements in reverse osmosis and water filtration technologies. Antiscalant is cost-effective and reduces operational activities and maintenance by preventing membrane filters from being damaged by salt formation.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Antiscalant Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the type outlook, the sulfonates segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the application outlook, the oil & gas segment holds the largest share of the market
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • Clariant AG, Kemira Oyg, General Electric, Dow Chemicals, BWA Water Additives, Ashland, Avista Technologies, Solenix, and Solvay SA, among others, are some of the key players in the antiscalant market

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/antiscalant-market-3849

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Phosphonates
  • Carboxylates
  • Sulfonates

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Power & Construction
  • Mining
  • Water & Waste Treatment
  • Oil & Gas

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

