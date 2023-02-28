Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,212 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 371,020 in the last 365 days.

Invivyd to Participate at Cowen’s 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to protect humanity from serious viral respiratory diseases, today announced David Hering, chief executive officer of Invivyd, is scheduled to present at Cowen’s 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 2:10 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investor section of the company's website at investors.invivyd.com and will be archived for 90 days following the presentation.

About Invivyd
(Nasdaq: IVVD)
Invivyd, Inc., formerly Adagio Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ADGI), is a biopharmaceutical company on a mission to protect humanity from serious viral respiratory diseases.​ The company is developing antibodies to transcend the limits of naturally occurring immunity and provide superior protection from viral diseases, beginning with COVID-19. ​Invivyd’s technology works at the intersection of evolutionary virology, predictive modeling, and antibody engineering, and is designed to identify high-quality, long-lasting antibodies with a high barrier to viral escape.​ Visit www.invivyd.com to learn more.

Media Contact:
Kate Burdick, Evoke Canale
860-462-1569
kate.burdick@evokegroup.com

Investor Contact:
Chris Brinzey, ICR Westwicke
339-970-2843
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Invivyd to Participate at Cowen’s 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more