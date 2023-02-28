National Law Journal’s “Best of” Legal Awards for 2022 Recognize TRU Staffing Partners in Two Top Staffing Industry Categories

TRU Designated a “Best of 2022” in Washington, D.C., Legal Recruiting Survey

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Staffing Partners, a globally recognized award-winning search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity is pleased to announce they have been awarded two “Best of 2022” designations by the National Law Journal. TRU ranked second out of hundreds of eligible service providers to be named:



#2 D.C. Area Based Legal Recruiter

#2 D.C. Legal/Litigation Support Staffing Agency

“We are pleased to be recognized by National Law Journal as a top service provider of staffing and recruiting in Washington, D.C.,” said Jared Coseglia, CEO and Founder of TRU Staffing Partners. “These awards reflect TRU’s consistent job placement successes throughout the D.C. job market in the last 12 months. We are honored that our clients and candidates are so pleased with our services.”

The National Law Journal’s “Best Of” award series is designed to help attorneys identify the best legal products and service providers they have used and to publish their top picks in a consolidated format. Lawyers and law firm administrators voted amongst several dozen categories relating to tools and services they used throughout the year.

About TRU Staffing Partners

TRU Staffing Partners is a globally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity. TRU’s global network of top talent has earned extensive accolades, including as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing National Company 2016 (#1043), 2017 (#1189), and 2021 (#4189); an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Regional Company 2021 (NY Metro #175); first place for National Law Journal’s 2018 Legal Outplacement/Career Transition Coaching and 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter; and 2019 Hall of Fame recipient in the Best Legal Recruiter category. TRU represents tens of thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed thousands of professionals in the Fortune 1000, Am Law 200, and global software, service provider, and consulting firm communities. TRU maintains an exclusive global roster of contract data privacy, protection, and discovery talent ready to deploy on-premises or remotely instantly. Being represented by TRU means inclusion in an elite circle of exceptional companies and professionals.

