Immunocore to present at upcoming investor conferences

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & ROCKVILLE, Md., US, 28 February 2023) Immunocore Holdings Plc (Nasdaq: IMCR), a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, today announced that management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences in March:

  • Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference
    Fireside Chat: Monday, March 6, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. ET
  • Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference
    Presentation: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET
  • Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
    Fireside Chat: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 3:35 p.m. ET
  • Jefferies Biotech on the Bay Summit
    1x1 and small group meetings: Thursday, March 16, 2023

The presentations will be webcast live and will be available in the ‘Investors’ section of Immunocore’s website at www.immunocore.com. A replay of the presentations will be made available for a limited time.

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune, and infectious disease. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including five clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs. The Company’s most advanced oncology TCR therapeutic, KIMMTRAK has been approved for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma in the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

CONTACT: 

Immunocore
Sébastien Desprez, Head of Communications
T: +44 (0) 7458030732
E: sebastien.desprez@immunocore.com
Follow on Twitter: @Immunocore
Consilium Strategic Communications (corporate and financial)
Mary-Jane Elliott/ Chris Welsh/Jessica Hodgson
T: +44 (0)203 709 5700
E: Immunocore@consilium-comms.com

Investor Relations  
Clayton Robertson, Head of Investor Relations
T: +1 215-384-4781
E: ir@immunocore.com


