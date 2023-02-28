Milking Robots Market Size Worth USD 2.94 billion, Globally by 2027 at 11.4% CAGR

The milking robots market size was estimated to be worth USD 1.25 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 2.94 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027

The global milking robots market size was USD 1.25 billion in 2019, and is projected to grow worth USD 2.94 billion by the end of 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.4% between 2020 and 2027. The market is likely to gain traction from the increasing demand for milk and milk products worldwide. The advent of automated milking systems (AMS) has emerged as a new trend among dairy owners and will also add impetus to the market. This comprehensive information is published Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest published report titled, "Milking Robots Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027".

Industry Development

Lely and Festo companies owned by the same family, entered into a joint venture for the launch of the milking robot called ‘Astronaut A5’.[RB1] The innovative hybrid arm of the Astronaut A5 helps to conserve more energy and produce better results in less time.

Report Highlights:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 11.4% 2027 Value Projection USD 2.94 Billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 1.25 Billion Historical Data for 2016-2018 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered By System Type, By Herd Size and By Region Growth Drivers Customized Designing and Consistent Operational Workflow is expected to Boost Market Inadequate Training to Cows at Initial Stage can Hinder Market Growth

Key Takeaways:

Technological Advancement such as Real-time Elimination of Chemical Agents to Swell Market

Multi-Stall Unit Segment to Show High Growth Rate in Coming Years

100-1000 Herd Size Segment to Grow Rapidly in Forecast Period

BouMatic is Emphasizing on Improving Technical Support for Gaining Competitive Edge in Market

Key players are Focusing on Upgrading Existing Technology to Gain Momentum

COVID-19 Impact

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this, too, shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling, and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Drivers & Restraints

Increasing Popularity of Various Milk and Milk Products from Food and Beverage Industry to Boost Growth

The nutritional properties offered by milk and milk products are the key factors propelling the global milking robots market growth.

Additionally, the increasing number of dairy industries and the rising demand from the food and beverage industry are also boosting the market.

This, coupled with a rise in the need for quality and quantity milk and the high cost of labor are propelling the adoption of robots for operational purposes, thereby augmenting growth.

On the contrary, the inadequate training for cows in the initial stages, high chances of machine breakdown, and the availability of less or scarce number of technicians may pose as major challenges for the market in the coming years.

Nevertheless, the advent of customized designing of milking robots offering consistent operational workflow are likely to attract higher revenue in the coming years.

The Report Answers the Following Queries:

How fierce is the market competition?

How will the SCC monitor sensor help the market to gain impetus?

What are the significant drivers and challenges of the market for milking robots?

Which strategies are adopted by players to earn the lion’s share in the market?

List of Key Players Present in the Market

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

DeLaval Inc. (Sweden)

SCR (Israel)

Lely (Netherlands)

DAIRYMASTER (UK)

Fullwood Packo (UK)

S.A. Christensen & Co. (Denmark)

BouMatic (United States)

Afimilk Ltd. (Israel)

Hokofarm Group B.V. (Netherlands)

Other players

Segmentation

Multi-stall Unit Segment to Hold Dominance Owing to Cost-efficiency

Based on segmentation by type, the multi-stall unit segment emerged dominant on account of the rising demand for dairy products worldwide. This unit is designed ideally for conducting the milking process simultaneously. The operational flow of this unit is cost-efficient and is therefore, adopted by most manufacturers. In 2019, this segment earned 44.3% share.

Regional Analysis-

Europe Emerged Dominant on Account of Presence of Major Manufacturers

Regionally, Europe earned USD 0.39 billion in 2019 and emerged as the region with the largest milking robots market share. This is owing to the increasing demand for milk and milk products in this region, coupled with the heavy investment in R&D activities from nations such as the U.K., Germany, and others. Additionally, the high labor cost observed in this region also promoted the adoption of milking robots by players in this region.

On the other hand, North America and Asia Pacific are likely to exhibit significant growth in the coming years accountable to the presence of a considerable number of vendors and the rapid progressing rate of milk production centers in the respective regions. Nations such as China, the United States, and others are showcasing rapid growth on account of the rising average herd size and the adoption of technological up-gradation, ultimately aiding in the expansion of the regional markets in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape-

BouMatic is Dominating Market Owing to Adoption of Various Training Programs for Better Technical Support

The global market for milking robots is dominated by BouMatic owing to the fact that it prioritizes technical support and offers quick repair services in case any machine fails to function. In addition to this, the company also focuses on providing training programs to promote the importance of dairy management and herd safety.

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends of Market

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Factors Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Impact Analysis of Covid 19

Global Milking Robots Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By System Type (Value) Single-Stall Unit Multi-Stall Unit Automated Milking Rotary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Herd Size (Value) Less than 100 100-1000 1001 and Above Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

North America Milking Robots Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By System Type (Value) Single-Stall Unit Multi-Stall Unit Automated Milking Rotary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Herd Size (Value) Less than 100 100-1000 1001 and Above Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (Value) U.S Canada

Europe Milking Robots Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By System Type (Value) Single-Stall Unit Multi-Stall Unit Automated Milking Rotary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Herd Size (Value) Less than 100 100-1000 1001 and Above Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (Value) U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



TOC Continued…!

