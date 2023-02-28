Submit Release
RadNet Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results, Including Record Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA(1), and Releases 2023 Financial Guidance

  • Revenue increased 15.2% to a record of $383.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from $333.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021; Excluding Revenue from the Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) reporting segment, Revenue from the Imaging Centers reporting segment in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $382.5 million, an increase of 15.1% from last year’s fourth quarter
  • Excluding losses from our AI reporting segment and adjusting for Provider Relieve Funding Received in the fourth quarter of 2021, Adjusted EBITDA(1) from the Imaging Centers reporting segment was a record $61.6 million as compared with $52.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 18.4%
  • Adjusting for unusual or one-time items impacting Net Income in the quarter, Adjusted Earnings Per Share(3) was $0.11 for the fourth quarter of 2022; This compares with Adjusted Earnings Per Share(3) of $0.10 for the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Aggregate procedural volumes increased 8.0% and same-center procedural volumes increased 3.6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021
  • After a successful pilot in Delaware, RadNet is implementing its Enhanced Breast Cancer Detection (EBCD) AI-powered mammography offering across all of its markets
  • RadNet announces 2023 guidance ranges, anticipating increases in Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA(1) and Free Cash Flow(2) for 2023 over 2022

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services through a network of 357 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Report:

Dr. Howard Berger, President and Chief Executive Officer of RadNet, commented, “I am very pleased with our strong performance in the fourth quarter, which enabled us to exceed our 2022 full-year revised guidance ranges for Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA(1). Contributing to our record Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the quarter was a combination of high procedural demand for our services and improving conditions in our labor markets. Since September, we have been more successful in filling open positions and staffing our locations, enabling us to better meet the increasing demand we are experiencing for our services in virtually all markets in which we operate.”

“Throughout 2022, we carefully managed our liquidity and financial leverage. At year-end 2022, we had a cash balance of over $127 million and our net debt leverage ratio remained under 3.5 times Adjusted EBITDA(1). Our Days Sales Outstanding (DSOs) remained low at 39 days as of December 31, 2022, helping to contribute to our strong cash flow in the quarter and throughout 2022,” Dr. Berger noted.

“Moving into 2023, the demand for diagnostic imaging remains robust and is growing. Our solid financial position and operating model have presented us with targeted opportunities to expand our business, particularly through the construction of new centers to meet the growing demand and utilization in strategic markets. Currently, we have over a dozen centers in various stages of construction and development, and we believe these sites should be positive contributors to our performance in 2023. As the imaging center market further consolidates, we continue to see opportunities for tuck-in acquisitions in virtually all of RadNet markets at prices consistent with our historical discipline. Furthermore, throughout 2023, we expect to expand existing health system joint ventures and partnerships and establish new ones,” added Dr. Berger.

Dr. Berger concluded, “We are also making significant strides in commercializing and monetizing our AI investments. Specifically, in November 2022, we began an implementation of our Enhanced Breast Cancer Diagnostic (EBCD) mammography program, where we are offering novel AI-enhanced mammography services to women in conjunction with their annual breast cancer screening exams for an additional fee. We expect that this offering will be available in all RadNet mammography centers by the end of the summer of 2023. Based upon early adoption data from several of our east coast markets, we are anticipating our losses from AI in 2023 to significantly narrow as a result of EBCD revenue, and we project our AI segment to be profitable in 2024.”

For the fourth quarter of 2022, RadNet reported Revenue from its Imaging Center reporting segment of $382.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $61.6 million, which excludes Revenue and Losses from the AI reporting segment. As compared with last year’s fourth quarter, Revenue increased $50.3 million (or 15.1%) and Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased $9.6 million (or 18.4%), also excluding $2.9 million of Provider Relief Funding received in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Including our AI reporting segment, Revenue was $383.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 15.2% from $333.1 million in last year’s fourth quarter. Including the Adjusted EBITDA(1) losses of the AI reporting segment, Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $57.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $51.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (also excluding the Provider Relief Funding received in the fourth quarter of 2021).

For the fourth quarter of 2022, RadNet reported a Net Loss of $934,000 as compared with a net loss of $3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net Loss Per Share for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $(0.02), compared with a Net Loss per share of $(0.07) in the fourth quarter of 2021, based upon a weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding of 57.0 million shares in 2022 and 54.0 million shares in 2021.

There were a number of unusual or one-time items impacting the fourth quarter of 2022 including: $45,000 of non-cash gain from interest rate swaps (excluding the amortization of the accumulation of the changes in fair value out of Other Comprehensive Income); $450,000 of severance paid in connection with headcount reductions related to cost savings initiatives; $1.2 million expense related to leases for our de novo facilities under construction that have yet to open their operations; $927,000 acquisition transaction costs primarily related to the purchase of Heart and Lung Imaging Limited; $47,000 of valuation adjustment for contingent consideration related to acquisitions; $731,000 expenses related to debt restructuring and loss on extinguishment related to the refinancing of New Jersey Imaging Network’s credit facilities; and $6.1 million of pre-tax losses related to our AI reporting segment. Adjusting for the above items, Adjusted Earnings(3) from the Imaging Centers reporting segment was $6.4 million and diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share(3) was $0.11 during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Also, affecting Net Income in the fourth quarter of 2022 were certain non-cash expenses and unusual items including: $4.7 million of non-cash employee stock compensation expense resulting from the vesting of certain options and restricted stock; $1.6 million loss on the disposal of certain capital equipment; and $750,000 of non-cash amortization of deferred financing costs and loan discounts related to financing fees paid as part of our existing credit facilities.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared with the prior year’s fourth quarter, MRI volume increased 11.9%, CT volume increased 11.8% and PET/CT volume increased 20.7%. Overall volume, taking into account routine imaging exams, inclusive of x-ray, ultrasound, mammography and other exams, increased 8.0% over the prior year’s fourth quarter. On a same-center basis, including only those centers which were part of RadNet for both the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021, MRI volume increased 7.5%, CT volume increased 6.0% and PET/CT volume increased 16.9%. Overall same-center volume, taking into account routine imaging exams, inclusive of x-ray, ultrasound, mammography and other exams, increased 3.6% over the prior year’s same quarter.

Annual Report:

For full-year 2022, RadNet reported Revenue from its Imaging Centers reporting segment of $1,426 million and Adjusted EBITDA(1) Excluding Losses from the AI reporting segment of $209.0 million. Revenue increased $112.0 million (or 8.5%) and Adjusted EBITDA(1) decreased $2.9 million (or 1.4%), excluding $9.1 million of Provider Relief Funding received in 2021.

Including our AI reporting segment Revenue of $4.4 million, Revenue was $1,430 million for full-year 2022, an increase of 8.7% from $1,315 million in 2021. Including Adjusted EBITDA(1) losses from the AI segment, Adjusted EBITDA(1) for 2022 was $192.5 million as compared with $209.8 million in 2021 (which includes a one-time $7.7 million benefit from the employee retention credit and excludes $9.1 million of Provider Relief Funding received in 2021).

For 2022, RadNet reported Net Income of $10.7 million, a decrease of approximately $14.1 million over 2021. Per share diluted Net Income for the full year of 2022 was $0.17, compared to a diluted Net Income per share of $0.46 in 2021 (based upon a weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding of 57.3 million in 2022 and 53.4 million in 2021).

Affecting Net Income in 2022 were certain non-cash expenses and unusual items including: $39.6 million of non-cash gain from interest rate swaps; $946,000 of severance paid in connection with headcount reductions related to cost savings initiatives; $4.3 million expense related to leases for our de novo facilities under construction that have yet to open their operations; $24.9 million of pre-tax losses related to our AI reporting segment; $23.8 million of non-cash employee stock compensation expense resulting from the vesting of certain options and restricted stock; $731,000 expenses related to debt restructuring and loss on extinguishment related to the refinancing of New Jersey Imaging Network’s credit facilities; $2.2 million in legal settlements; $2.5 million loss on the disposal of certain capital equipment; $8.1 million change in estimate related to refund liability; and $2.7 million of non-cash amortization of deferred financing costs and loan discounts related to financing fees paid as part of our existing credit facilities.

Actual 2022 Results vs. 2022 Guidance:

The following compares the Company’s 2022 performance with previously announced revised guidance levels.

 

Original Guidance Range 		Revised
Guidance Range
After Q3 Results 		2022 Actual Results  
Revenue – Imaging Center Ops. $1,350 - $1,400 million $1,360 - $1,410 million $1,426 million
Adjusted EBITDA(1) Excluding Losses from AI Segment $205 - $215 million $203 - $208 million $209 million
Capital Expenditures(a) $85 - $90 million $100 - $105 million $109 million
Cash Paid for Interest(c) $27 - $32 million $35 - $40 million $39 million
Free Cash Flow(b)(2) $80 - $90 million $60 - $70 million $61 million
       

(a) Net of proceeds from the sale of equipment, imaging centers and joint venture interests, and excludes New Jersey Imaging Network capital expenditures (net of disposition proceeds) of $6.3 million.
(b) Defined by the Company as Adjusted EBITDA(1) less Capital Expenditures and Cash Paid for Interest.
(c) Excludes payments to and from counterparties of interest rate swaps.

Dr. Berger commented, “Our strong operating performance in the fourth quarter drove us to meet or exceed most all of our projected guidance ranges. Our 2022 results were above the high end of our revised Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA(1) guidance ranges. Additionally, our Free Cash Flow(2) results fell within our revised guidance range, despite our higher than originally projected capital expenditures as a result of the construction of certain de novo locations. We are very pleased with these results in light of the difficult labor market we faced throughout most of 2022, impacting the availability and cost of staffing.”

2023 Fiscal Year Guidance

For its 2023 fiscal year, RadNet announces its guidance ranges as follows:

Imaging Center Segment
   
Revenue $1,525 million - $1,575 million
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $220 million - $230 million
Capital Expenditures(a) $105 million - $115 million
Cash Paid for Interest(c) $35 million - $40 million
Free Cash Flow Generation(b)(2) $70 million - $80 million
   
Artificial Intelligence Segment
   
Revenue $16 million - $18 million
Adjusted EBITDA(1)(Loss) $(9) million - $(11) million
  1. Net of proceeds from the sale of equipment, imaging centers and joint venture interests, and excludes New Jersey Imaging Network capital expenditures.
  2. Defined by the Company as Adjusted EBITDA(1) from Imaging Center Segment less Capital Expenditures and Cash Paid for Interest.
  3. Net of payments to and from counterparties on interest rate swaps.

Dr. Berger noted, “We are anticipating strong results in 2023, demonstrating improvement in all financial and operating metrics. We are projecting Revenue growth from imaging center operations of between 7% and 10% and Adjusted EBITDA(1) growth from imaging center operations of between 5% and 10%. The anticipated growth implicit in our guidance in 2023 is projected to result from same-center growth, the contribution of various de novo locations opened in the second half of 2022 and scheduled to open throughout 2023, reimbursement increases from private and capitated payers, new and expanded health system joint ventures and the further contribution from acquisitions completed at various times during 2022.”

Dr. Berger continued, “Our Adjusted EBITDA(1) guidance for 2023 excludes anticipated Adjusted EBITDA(1) losses of approximately $10 million from our AI division (DeepHealth, Aidence and Quantib). We estimate that these losses will be net of approximately $16 million to $18 million of anticipated Revenue from both the Enhanced Breast Cancer Detection (EBCD) mammography program currently being implemented and additional growth from Aidence and Quantib AI operations. We anticipate the AI operating segment to be profitable in 2024, and will continue to report the financial results of our AI and imaging center operating segments separately each quarter throughout 2023, providing transparency for our stakeholders to track our progress,” concluded Dr. Berger.

Conference Call for Today

Dr. Howard Berger, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call today, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, management will discuss the Company's 2022 fourth quarter and year-end results.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Time: 10:30 a.m. ET
Dial In-Number: 877-407-0789
International Dial-In Number: 201-689-8562

There will also be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1598450&tp_key=1aa3f92537 or http://www.radnet.com under the “About RadNet” menu section and “News & Press Releases” sub-menu of the website. An archived replay of the call will also be available and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 for international callers, and using the passcode 13736399.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 357 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Florida and Arizona. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of approximately 9,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are expressions of our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, and anticipated future conditions, events and trends. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements we make regarding response to and the expected future impacts of COVID-19, including statements about our anticipated business results, balance sheet and liquidity and our future liquidity, burn rate and our continuing ability to service or refinance our current indebtedness.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:

  • the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, suppliers, payors, customers, referral sources, partners, patients and employees, including (i) government’s unprecedented action regarding existing and potential restrictions and/or obligations related to citizen and business activity to contain the virus; (ii) the consequences of an economic downturn resulting from the impacts of COVID-19 and the possibility of a global economic recession; (iii) the impact of the volume of canceled or rescheduled procedures, whether as a result of government action or patient choice; (iv) measures we are taking to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, including changes to business practices; (v) the impact of government and administrative regulation, guidance and appropriations; (vi) changes in our revenues due to declining patient procedure volumes, changes in payor mix; (vii) potential increased expenses or workforce disruptions related to our employees that could lead to unavailability of key personnel; (viii) workforce disruptions related to our key partners, suppliers, vendors and others we do business with; (ix) the impact of return to work orders in certain states in which we operate; and (x) increased credit and collectability risks;
  • the availability and terms of capital to fund our business;
  • our ability to service our indebtedness, make principal and interest payments as those payments become due and remain in compliance with applicable debt covenants, in addition to our ability to refinance such indebtedness on acceptable terms;
  • changes in general economic conditions nationally and regionally in the markets in which we operate, including their effects on the cost and availability of labor;
  • the availability and terms of capital to fund the expansion of our business and improvements to our existing facilities;
  • our ability to maintain our current credit rating and the impact on our funding costs and competitive position if we do not do so;
  • volatility in interest and exchange rates, or credit markets;
  • the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings to fund our current and future operations;
  • changes in service mix, revenue mix and procedure volumes;
  • delays in receiving payments for services provided;
  • increased bankruptcies among our partner physicians or joint venture partners;
  • the impact of the political environment and related developments on the current healthcare marketplace and on our business, including with respect to the future of the Affordable Care Act;
  • the extent to which the ongoing implementation of healthcare reform, or changes in or new legislation, regulations or guidance, enforcement thereof by federal and state regulators or related litigation result in a reduction in coverage or reimbursement rates for our services, or other material impacts to our business;
  • closures or slowdowns and changes in labor costs and labor difficulties, including stoppages affecting either our operations or our suppliers' abilities to deliver supplies needed in our facilities;
  • the occurrence of hostilities, political instability or catastrophic events;
  • the emergence or reemergence of and effects related to future pandemics, epidemics and infectious diseases; and
  • noncompliance by us with any privacy or security laws or any cybersecurity incident or other security breach by us or a third party involving the misappropriation, loss or other unauthorized use or disclosure of confidential information.

Any forward-looking statement contained in this current report is based on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that we may make from time to time, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Regulation G: GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release contains certain financial information not reported in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses both GAAP and non-GAAP metrics to measure its financial results. The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP metrics, these non-GAAP metrics assist the Company in measuring its cash-based performance. The Company believes this information is useful to investors and other interested parties because it removes unusual and nonrecurring charges that occur in the affected period and provides a basis for measuring the Company's financial condition against other quarters. Such information should not be considered as a substitute for any measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of this information to the most comparable GAAP measures is included in this release in the tables which follow.

RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)
  As of December 31,
   2022     2021 
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 127,834     $ 134,606  
Accounts receivable, net   166,357       135,062  
Due from affiliates   18,971       5,384  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   54,022       49,212  
Total current assets   367,184       324,264  
PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS      
Property and equipment, net   565,961       484,247  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   603,524       584,291  
Total property, equipment and right-of-use assets   1,169,485       1,068,538  
OTHER ASSETS      
Goodwill   677,665       513,820  
Other intangible assets   106,228       56,603  
Deferred financing costs   2,280       2,135  
Investment in joint ventures   57,893       42,229  
Deferred tax assets, net of current portion   -       14,853  
Deposits and other   53,172       36,032  
Total assets $ 2,433,907     $ 2,058,474  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
CURRENT LIABILITIES      
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other   369,595       263,937  
Due to affiliates   23,100       23,530  
Deferred revenue related to software sales   4,021       10,701  
Current portion of operating lease   57,607       65,452  
Current portion of notes payable and long term debt   12,400       11,164  
Total current liabilities   466,723       374,784  
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES      
Operating lease, net of current portion   604,117       577,675  
Notes payable, net of current portion   839,344       743,498  
Deferred tax liability   9,256        
Other non-current liabilities   23,015       16,360  
Total liabilities   1,942,455       1,712,317  
EQUITY      
RadNet, Inc. stockholders' equity:      
Common stock - $.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 57,723,125 and 53,458,227 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively   6       5  
Additional paid-in-capital   436,288       342,592  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (20,677 )     (20,421 )
Accumulated deficit   (82,622 )     (93,272 )
Total RadNet, Inc.'s stockholders' equity   332,995       228,904  
Noncontrolling interests   158,457       117,253  
Total equity   491,452       346,157  
Total liabilities and equity $ 2,433,907     $ 2,058,474  
       

 

RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)
           
  Years Ended December 31,
    2022       2021       2020  
REVENUE          
Service fee revenue $ 1,278,016     $ 1,166,743     $ 931,722  
Revenue under capitation arrangements   152,045       148,334       140,118  
Total revenue   1,430,061       1,315,077       1,071,840  
Provider relief funding   -       9,110       26,264  
OPERATING EXPENSES          
Cost of operations, excluding depreciation and amortization   1,264,346       1,123,274       965,902  
Lease abandonment charges   -       19,675       -  
Depreciation and amortization   115,877       96,694       86,795  
Loss on sale and disposal of equipment and other   2,529       1,246       1,200  
Loss on impairment   -       -       4,170  
Severance costs   946       744       4,353  
Total operating expenses   1,383,698       1,241,633       1,062,420  
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS   46,363       82,554       35,684  
           
OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES          
Interest expense   50,841       48,830       45,882  
Equity in earnings of joint ventures   (10,390 )     (10,967 )     (7,945 )
Non-cash change in fair value of interest rate hedge   (39,621 )     (21,670 )     2,528  
Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt and related expenses   731       6,044       (4,047 )
Other expenses   1,833       1,438       120  
Total other expenses   3,394       23,675       36,538  
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES   42,969       58,879       (854 )
Provision for income taxes   (9,361 )     (14,560 )     (895 )
NET INCOME (LOSS)   33,608       44,319       (1,749 )
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   22,958       19,592       13,091  
           
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 10,650     $ 24,727     $ (14,840 )
           
BASIC NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.19     $ 0.47     $ (0.29 )
           
DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.17     $ 0.46     $ (0.29 )
           
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING          
Basic   56,293,336       52,496,679       50,891,791  
Diluted   57,320,870       53,421,033       50,891,791  
           

 

RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN THOUSANDS)
       
  Years Ended December 31,
    2022     2021     2020  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES      
Net income (loss) $ 33,608   $ 44,319   $ (1,749 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   115,877     96,694     86,795  
Amortization of operating right-of-use assets   68,847     73,967     67,915  
Lease abandonment charges   -     19,675     -  
Equity in earnings of joint ventures   (10,390 )   (10,967 )   (7,945 )
Distributions from joint ventures   4,438     4,707     9,522  
Amortization and write off of deferred financing costs and loan discount   2,693     3,254     4,413  
Loss on sale and disposal of equipment   2,529     1,246     1,200  
Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt   -     1,496     (4,047 )
Loss on impairment   -     -     4,170  
Amortization of cash flow hedge   3,687     3,695     3,448  
Non-cash change in fair value of interest rate hedge   (39,621 )   (21,670 )
   2,528  
Stock-based compensation   23,770     25,203     12,405  
Other non cash item in other expenses   -     -     242  
Change in value of contingent consideration   (325 )   -     -  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in purchase transactions:      
Accounts receivable   (30,078 )   (5,890 )   25,206  
Other current assets   (3,327 )   (15,777 )   6,588  
Other assets   (12,166 )   662     (5,425 )
Deferred taxes   13,356     19,834     (611 )
Operating lease liability   (68,943 )   (72,553 )   (53,906 )
Deferred revenue   (7,316 )   (28,319 )   37,941  
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other   49,778     9,915     45,069  
Net cash provided by operating activities   146,417     149,491     233,759  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES      
Purchase of imaging facilities and other operations   (129,961 )   (77,691 )   (31,265 )
Purchase of property and equipment   (119,451 )   (137,874 )   (94,172 )
Purchase of intangible assets   -     (5,130 )   -  
Proceeds from sale of equipment   3,904     625     828  
Equity contributions in existing and purchase of interest in joint ventures   (1,441 )   (1,441 )   (1,635 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (246,949 )   (221,511 )   (126,244 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES      
Payments on senior notes   (53,750 )   (619,529 )   (43,296 )
Principal payments on notes and leases payable   -     (3,302 )   (3,562 )
Additional deferred finance costs on revolving loan amendment   -     (938 )   (741 )
Proceeds from debt issuance, net of issuance costs   147,996     717,307     -  
Proceeds from Payment Protection Program   -     -     4,023  
Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests   (893 )   (2,426 )   (1,985 )
Proceeds from sale of noncontrolling interest   -     13,073     -  
Proceeds from revolving credit facility   -     128,300     250,900  
Payments on revolving credit facility   -     (128,300 )   (250,900 )
Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of options   294     488     -  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   93,647     104,673     (45,561 )
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH   113     (65 )   (101 )
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS   (6,772 )   32,588     61,853  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period   134,606     102,018     40,165  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period $ 127,834   $ 134,606   $ 102,018  
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION      
Cash paid during the period for interest $ 39,151   $ 29,042   $ 39,521  
Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 587   $ 1,950   $ 5,069  
       


RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)
 
  Three Months Ended December 31
    2022       2021  
REVENUE      
       
Service fee revenue $ 346,197     $ 296,264  
Revenue under capitation arrangements   37,678       36,885  
Total revenue   383,875       333,150  
Provider relief funding   -       2,819  
OPERATING EXPENSES      
Cost of operations, excluding depreciation and amortization   329,589       284,667  
Lease abandonment charges   -       19,675  
Depreciation and amortization   30,668       25,421  
Loss on sale and disposal of equipment and other   1,567       1,524  
Severance costs   450       29  
Total operating expenses   362,274       331,316  
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS   21,601       4,652  
       
OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES      
Interest expense   15,442       11,801  
Equity in earnings of joint ventures   (2,040 )     (2,707 )
Non-cash change in fair value of interest rate swaps   (45 )     (7,520 )
Debt restructuring and extinguishment expenses   731       -  
Other expenses (income)   270       (261 )
Total other expenses   14,358       1,312  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   7,243       3,340  
Provision for income taxes   (2,274 )     (2,027 )
NET INCOME   4,969       1,313  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   5,903       5,137  
NET (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (934 )   $ (3,823 )
       
BASIC NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (0.02 )   $ (0.07 )
       
DILUTED NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (0.02 )   $ (0.07 )
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING      
Basic   57,040,622       53,046,706  
Diluted   57,040,622       53,964,751  
       


RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(IN THOUSANDS)
               
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31
  2022
   2021
   2022
   2021
               
Net (loss) income attributable to RadNet, Inc. common stockholders $ (934 )   $ (3,823 )   $ 10,650     $ 24,727  
Income taxes   2,274       2,027       9,361       14,560  
Interest expense   15,442       11,801       50,841       48,830  
Severance costs   450       29       946       744  
Depreciation and amortization   30,668       25,421       115,877       96,694  
Non-cash employee stock-based compensation   4,658       3,637       23,770       25,203  
Loss on sale and disposal of equipment and other   1,567       1,524       2,529       1,246  
Debt restructuring and loss on extinguishment expenses   731             731       6,044  
Non-cash change in fair value of interest rate hedge   (45 )     (7,520 )     (39,621 )     (21,670 )
Other adjustment to joint venture investment                     (565 )
Other expenses   270       (261 )     1,833       1,438  
Legal settlements         831       2,197       831  
Change in estimate related refund liability               8,089        
Lease Abandonment Charges         19,675             19,675  
Non operational rent expenses   1,177             4,297        
Acquisition transaction costs   927       1,171       927       1,171  
Valuation adjustment for contingent consideration   47           47      
Adjusted EBITDA Including Losses from AI Segment and Provider Relief funding $ 57,232     $ 54,512     $ 192,474     $ 218,928  
               
Provider relief funding         (2,819 )           (9,110 )
               
Adjusted EBITDA Including Losses from AI Segment and excluding benefit from Provider Relief Funding $ 57,232     $ 51,693     $ 192,474     $ 209,818  
               
Adjusted EBITDA losses from AI Segment   4,321       304       16,575       2,121  
               
Adjusted EBITDA excluding Losses from AI Segment and Provider relief funding $ 61,553     $ 51,997     $ 209,049     $ 211,939  
               

 

RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SCHEDULE OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND EARNINGS PER SHARE(3)
(IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE DATA)
(unaudited)
           
           
      Three Months Ended
      December 31,
        2022       2021  
           
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC.      
    COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (934 )   $ (3,823 )
           
    Add severance costs   450       29  
    Add loss on lease abandonment/impairment   -       19,675  
    Add legal settlement and related expenses   -       831  
    Add debt restructuring and loss on extinguishment expenses   731       -  
    Add transaction costs Aidence Holdings B.V. & Quantib B.V.       1,171  
    Add non-operational rent expenses (i)   1,177       -  
    Add AI Segment losses (iv)   6,060       652  
    Add acquisition transaction costs   927       -  
    Add valuation adjustment for contingent consideration   47       -  
    Subtract Provider Relief Funding   -       (2,819 )
    Subtract non-cash gain on swap valuation (ii)   (45 )     (7,520 )
    Total adjustments - loss (gain)   9,347       12,019  
    Subtract tax impact of Adjustments (iii)   2,031       2,972  
           
TOTAL ADJUSTMENT TO NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE      
    TO RADNET, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS   7,316       9,047  
           
ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC.   6,382       5,224  
    COMMON STOCKHOLDERS      
           
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING      
    Diluted   58,164,555       53,964,751  
           
ADJUSTED DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE      
    ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.11     $ 0.10  
           
    (i) Represents rent expense associated with de novo sites under construction prior to them becoming operational.
    (ii) Impact from the change in fair value of the swaps during the quarter. Excludes the amortization of the accumulation of the changes in fair value out of Other Comprehensive Income that existed prior to the hedges becoming ineffective. 
    (iii) Tax effected using 21.73% and 24.73% blended federal and state effective tax rate for 2022 and 2021, respectively.
    (iv) Represents pre-tax net income losses before income taxes from Artificial Intelligence reporting segment.
           


PAYOR CLASS BREAKDOWN
   
   
  Fourth Quarter
  2022 
   
Commercial Insurance 57.7 %
Medicare 22.0 %
Capitation 9.8 %
Medicaid 2.5 %
Workers Compensation/Personal Injury 3.2 %
Other 4.7 %
Total 100.0 %
   


                 
RADNET PAYMENTS BY MODALITY
                 
                 
    Fourth Quarter   Full Year   Full Year   Full Year
    2022   2022   2021   2020
                 
MRI   36.4 %   36.8 %   36.0 %   35.4 %
CT   17.2 %   17.5 %   17.2 %   17.6 %
PET/CT   5.8 %   5.8 %   5.5 %   6.0 %
X-ray   6.4 %   6.7 %   3.9 %   7.3 %
Ultrasound   12.8 %   12.6 %   12.7 %   12.3 %
Mammography   16.0 %   15.3 %   16.1 %   15.7 %
Nuclear Medicine   0.8 %   0.9 %   1.0 %   1.0 %
Other   4.6 %   4.5 %   4.6 %   4.7 %
    100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %
                 


Footnotes

(1) The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, each from continuing operations and excludes losses or gains on the disposal of equipment, other income or loss, loss on debt extinguishments, bargain purchase gains and non-cash equity compensation. Adjusted EBITDA includes equity earnings in unconsolidated operations and subtracts allocations of earnings to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries, and is adjusted for non-cash and extraordinary events which took place during the period.

Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to its nearest comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used as analytical indicator by RadNet management and the healthcare industry to assess business performance, and is a measure of leverage capacity and ability to service debt. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as an indicator of financial performance or liquidity. As Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is therefore susceptible to varying methods of calculation, this metric, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

(2) As noted above, the Company defines Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less total Capital Expenditures (whether completed with cash or financed) and Cash Interest paid. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company uses Free Cash Flow because the Company believes it provides useful information for investors and management because it measures our capacity to generate cash from our operating activities. Free Cash Flow does not represent total cash flow since it does not include the cash flows generated by or used in financing activities. In addition, our definition of Free Cash Flow may differ from definitions used by other companies.

Free Cash Flow should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as an indicator of financial performance or liquidity. As Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is therefore susceptible to varying methods of calculation, this metric, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

(3) The Company defines Adjusted Earnings Per Share as net income or loss attributable to RadNet, Inc. common stockholders and excludes losses or gains on the disposal of equipment, loss on debt extinguishments, bargain purchase gains, severance costs, loss on impairment, loss or gain on swap valuation, gain on extinguishment of debt, unusual or non-recurring entries that impact the Company’s tax provision, pre-tax loss or gain from AI segment and any other non-recurring or unusual transactions recorded during the period.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share is reconciled to its nearest comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted Earnings Per Share is a non-GAAP financial measure used as analytical indicator by RadNet management and the healthcare industry to assess business performance. Adjusted Earnings Per Share should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and the items excluded from Adjusted Earnings Per Share should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as an indicator of financial performance or liquidity. As Adjusted Earnings Per Share is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is therefore susceptible to varying methods of calculation, this metric, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.


