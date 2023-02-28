Fusion Fuel Green Hosts Fourth Quarter 2022 Investor Update

/EIN News/ -- SABUGO, Portugal, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) ("Fusion Fuel"), an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. The quarterly shareholder letter is available at https://ir.fusion-fuel.eu/financials-filings/earnings-releases



Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

​Announcement of €5m contingent technology sale contract for a 3.2 MW green hydrogen project in Spain

Announcement of €2m technology sale contract with KEME Energy for a green hydrogen project in Portugal

Announcement of an agreement with Duferco Energia SpA to develop Italian green hydrogen market

Announcement of an agreement with Electus Energy to develop a 75 MW green hydrogen project in Bakersfield, California

Introduced a new centralized PEM electrolyzer solution, the HEVO-Chain and filed respective patent

Fusion Fuel consortium awarded €36m grant from Portugal’s C-05 Mobilizing Agendas for Business Innovation

Announcement of €9m Sale and leaseback of Benavente factory



Subsequent Events​

Announcement of an offtake agreement with Portuguese gas utility Dourogás

Announcement of the signature of the Terms of Acceptance for €10m grant funding from C-14 of PRR

Selected for €2.54m technology sale tender for CSIC in Spain, pending final contract negotiations

Awarded €3.35m H2 Pioneros grant under the PERTE program in Spain for a 2.4 MW project

Signed MoU with a leading logistics equipment provider to create hydrogen logistic equipment solutions together



About Fusion Fuel Green plc

Fusion Fuel is an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector committed to accelerating the energy transition through the development of disruptive, clean hydrogen solutions. Fusion has created a modular, integrated solar-to-hydrogen generator, powered by a proprietary miniaturized PEM electrolyzer, that enables off-grid production of green hydrogen. Fusion Fuel’s business lines include the sale of electrolyzer technology to customers interested in building their own green hydrogen production, the development of turnkey hydrogen plants to be owned and operated by Fusion Fuel, and the sale of green hydrogen as a commodity to end-users through long-term hydrogen purchase agreements. For more information, please visit https://www.fusion-fuel.eu



