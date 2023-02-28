PHILIPPINES, February 28 - Press Release

February 28, 2023 Privatization more logical, less controversial source of Maharlika fund--Gatchalian Senator Win Gatchalian said that the privatization of key government assets is a more logical source of the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) as this would shield key financial institutions from potential risks and unforeseen challenges. "Privatization seems to be less controversial and more logical because the assets being sold now can be enjoyed by future generations by investing in infrastructure and other things. We must put that on the table for the body to study," Gatchalian said at a recent public hearing conducted by the Senate Committee on Banks on the proposed measure creating the MIF. Gatchalian's comments follow yet another remark, this time made by Bankers Association of the Philippines President Antonio Moncupa, Jr. that generating MIF capital from fund sources that contribute to government coffers could become problematic. Moncupa said tapping government financial institutions like the Land Bank of the Philippines, the Development Bank of the Philippines, and even the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas could either result in a wider budget deficit or reduced social services that could hamper the country's future economic growth. Gatchalian took note that the top three assets that the government is looking to privatize could yield up to P130 billion in capital for the MIF. These assets are the government's mining rights estimated at P100 billion, a land parcel at the Food Terminal Inc. (FTI) in Taguig worth around P22 billion, and the government's Mile Long property in Makati estimated at P8 billion. "Proceeds from the sale of these assets would be P130 billion, which is more than enough. That's double the amount of the initial capital," Gatchalian said, upon learning that the target horizon for the three government assets set to be privatized is three years. "If privatization is the mode, then there will be a sense of urgency. The 3-year horizon can be shortened. So, if there's a compelling reason, for example if it will be pumped into the Maharlika Fund then there's a compelling reason to expedite the privatization," Gatchalian pointed out. "Privatization is actually a model used in some of the sovereign wealth funds -- proceeds from oil and gas, proceeds from resources, and from privatization," Gatchalian said. He added that annual proceeds from the privatization of government assets could become a regular source of additional capital for the MIF. The government generated proceeds of P657 million in 2016; P832 million in 2017; P15.656 billion in 2018; P881 million in 2019; P474 million in 2020 and P320 million in 2021. Pribatisasyon mas lohikal at hindi kontrobersyal na pagmulan ng pondo ng Maharlika --Gatchalian Sinabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na ang pagsasapribado ng mga pangunahing assets ng gobyerno ay isang mas lohikal na mapagkukunan ng Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) dahil mapoprotektahan nito ang mga pangunahing financial institutions laban sa anumang potential risk. "Hindi kontrobersyal at mas lohikal ang pagsasapribado ng government assets dahil ang mga ibinebenta ngayon ay maaaring pakinabangan ng mga susunod na henerasyon sa pamamagitan ng pamumuhunan sa imprastraktura at iba pang mga bagay. Mainam na pag-aralan natin ito nang husto," ani Gatchalian sa nagdaang public hearing ng Senado sa panukalang paglikha ng MIF. Ang mga pahayag ni Gatchalian ay kasunod ng isa pang komento ni Bankers Association of the Philippines President Antonio Moncupa, Jr. na ang pagbuo ng kapital ng MIF mula sa mga ahensya na nag-aambag sa kaban ng gobyerno -tulad ng Land Bank of the Philippines, Development Bank of the Philippines, at Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas-- ay maaaring magdulot ng mga problema. Maaaring magresulta ito aniya sa mas malawak na budget deficit o maaaring mabawasan ang social services na maaaring makahadlang sa paglago ng ekonomiya ng bansa sa hinaharap. Napag-alaman ni Gatchalian sa naturang pagdinig na ang tatlong nangungunang asset na gustong isapribado ng gobyerno ay maaaring magbunga ng hanggang P130 bilyon na kapital para sa MIF. Ang mga asset na ito ay ang mining rights ng gobyerno na tinatayang nasa P100 bilyon, isang land parcel sa Food Terminal Inc. (FTI) sa Taguig na nagkakahalaga ng humigit-kumulang P22 bilyon, at ang Mile Long property ng gobyerno sa Makati na tinatayang nasa P8 bilyon. "Ang kikitain sa pagbebenta ng mga asset na ito ay aabot na sa P130 bilyon, higit pa sa sapat. Doble iyon sa inisyal na kapital," sabi ni Gatchalian, nang malaman na ang tatlong asset ng gobyerno na nabanggit ay tinatayang maisasapribado sa loob ng tatlong taon. "Magkakaroon na ng sense of urgency kapag privatization ang pagmumulan ng pondo para sa MIF. Maaari pang paikliin ang tatlong taong pagpapatupad ng privatization ng mga government assets. Dahil kung merong matinding dahilan, halimbawa kung ang malilikom na pera mula sa privatization ay ilalagak sa Maharlika Fund, mas mapapabilis pa ang privatization," punto ni Gatchalian. Idinagdag niya na ang taunang kita mula sa pribatisasyon ng mga ari-arian ng gobyerno ay maaaring maging regular na mapagkukunan ng karagdagang kapital para sa MIF. Ang gobyerno ay nakalikom mula sa privatization ng P657 milyon noong 2016, P832 milyon noong 2017, P15.656 bilyon noong 2018, P881 milyon noong 2019, P474 milyon sa 2020, at P320 milyon noong 2021.