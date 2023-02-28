Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,217 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 371,071 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on proposed ChaCha

PHILIPPINES, February 28 - Press Release
February 28, 2023

STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON PROPOSED CHACHA

We should do away with this long-standing tale of make-believe that charter change will solve all our problems. Hindi yan kailangan sa ngayon.

Harapin natin ang realidad na inflation, poverty and corruption are the pressing issues that need to be addressed with aggressive political will and focus. Bakit may sense of urgency sa charter change, pero wala sa mga isyung ito na ramdam na ramdam ng mga Pilipino? Nahihirapan ang mga Pilipino, pero inuuna ang chacha na hindi rin naman nakakain.

Putting chacha front and center is just another major distraction, and will only sideline urgent issues. The economy is worsening and the agricultural sector is laden with so much scandal. Redirecting large amounts of our limited resources to charter change at this time will just do more damage.

I am glad the President has explicitly articulated that this is not a priority; I hope his allies in Congress act accordingly.

You just read:

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on proposed ChaCha

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more