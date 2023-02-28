Việt Nam keen on working with Japan in implementing global commitments, goals

VIETNAM, February 28 - HÀ NỘI — As a country with high sense of responsibility, Việt Nam is willing to cooperate with Japan in realising global commitments and goals, turning the bilateral relations into a model in partnership between a developing country and a developed one, said Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà.

Hà was speaking during a meeting with Special Advisor of the Japan-Việt Nam Friendship Alliance Takebe Tsutomu and Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam Yamada Takio in Hà Nội on Monday.

Hà, who is also Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, recalled his engagement in the process of establishing bilateral strategic partnership, especially in the fields of maritime research, environment, climate change response, and hydrometeorology, among others.

Showing support to the Japanese Government’s initiatives to achieve net-zero emission goal, the Deputy PM highlighted cooperation potential between Việt Nam and Japan in just energy transition, and personnel training. He held that the Việt Nam-Japan University is a symbol of bilateral collaboration in human resources development.

The Vietnamese official highly valued Japan’s technology and financial support to Việt Nam to settle the Agent Orange/dioxin (AO) consequences. Việt Nam has been working hard to mobilise diverse resources to ease the AO pains, helping victims to integrate into the society, he said.

Deputy PM Hà thanked Ambassador Yamada Takio for launching many activities to further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, and spoke highly of Japan’s ideas to achieve net-zero emission goal and boost economic development at the same time.

He said that developing countries can only implement just energy transition and complete the net-zero emission goal if they are active in promoting the transfer of relevant technologies.

Special Advisor of the Japan-Việt Nam Friendship Alliance Takebe Tsutomu said that the reinforcement of the Việt Nam-Japan ties is significant to the growth of each country, especially amid unpredictable developments in the world and challenges in food security, energy, social welfare and climate change.

He proposed a number of cooperation ideas in education-training, high quality human resources training, salinity and sea level rise response in the Mekong Delta region, and AO consequence settlement.

At the meeting, discussed measures were also discussed to further promote ties between the two countries on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, and bring the bilateral extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia to a new development period. VNS