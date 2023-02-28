Vietnamese National Assembly eager for experience sharing, exchange with Lao side: Top legislator

VIETNAM, February 28 - HÀ NỘI – The Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) is willing to share and exchange experiences with the Lao NA and to learn from the law-making body’s effective models to boost its operation, Chairman Vương Đình Huệ said as he received Lao NA Vice Chairman Khambay Damlath in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

Huệ praised the Lao delegation’s interest in exchanging experiences regarding the organisation and operation of the People’s Council.

Huệ briefed his guest on implementing policies on institutional improvement; the organisation and operation of the apparatus at both central and local levels; the power control mechanism; and anti-corruption.

The top legislator also shared about specific local governance models currently applied, the instruction for and direction of the provincial level People’s Councils, and taking votes of confidence against officials holding positions elected or approved by the National Assembly.

He said the Vietnamese NA is always ready to exchange experiences with the Lao National Assembly for more effective operation.

Praising the Lao NA’s flexible responses in approving key decisions and amending laws to tackle the country’s difficulties, Huệ expressed his belief that Laos will soon overcome challenges, gain prosperity, and boost its role in the international arena.

Damlath took the occasion to inform his host about his visit to Việt Nam. He said he has held talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyễn Khắc Định and paid working visits to Quảng Nam, Đà Nẵng, and Hà Nội to exchange experiences regarding the organisation and operation of the People’s Council.

He said the local People's Council in Laos has recently been re-established, so its organisation has some limitations, stressing that Việt Nam’s experience in the organisation and operation of the local people's councils will help Laos improve people-elected bodies. – VNS