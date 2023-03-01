The surgical ablation segment was the major revenue contributor Tumor Ablation Market by 2031

Tumor Ablation Market

Tumor ablation market size was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031.

What is Tumor Ablation?

Tumor ablation is a minimally invasive medical procedure used to destroy abnormal tissues or tumors, such as cancerous or non-cancerous growths, without the need for surgery. It is typically performed using various energy sources, including radiofrequency, microwave, laser, or ultrasound.

During a tumor ablation procedure, a small needle or probe is inserted into the tumor under guidance of imaging techniques, such as ultrasound or CT scan. The energy source is then applied to the probe, which generates heat that destroys the cancerous cells or abnormal tissues. The heat causes coagulation of the tissues and eventual necrosis, leading to the destruction of the tumor.

The global tumor ablation market is a growing market that is driven by several factors, including the rising incidence of cancer, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and advancements in technology.

The market is segmented by technology, mode of treatment, application, and region. By technology, the market is segmented into radiofrequency ablation, microwave ablation, cryoablation, and others. By mode of treatment, the market is segmented into percutaneous, laparoscopic, and surgical ablation. By application, the market is segmented into liver cancer, lung cancer, kidney cancer, bone metastasis, and others.

North America is the largest market for tumor ablation, driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer, favorable reimbursement policies, and the presence of key market players in the region. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increasing awareness about cancer, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising disposable incomes.

Some of the key players in the tumor ablation market include

Medtronic, Inc.,

Boston Scientific Corporation,

Smith+Nephew,

Integra Life sciences,

Angidynamics,

Johnson and johnson,

Ethicon, Inc.,

Galil Medical Inc.,

Misonix Inc.,

and HealthTronics

