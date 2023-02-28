Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market growth projected to reach $623.01 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.6% to 2030

Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market size, share

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $401.0 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2020, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $623.01 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2030, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 4.6% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2021 𝐭𝐨 2030. Digital wound measurement devices are tools that use various technologies to accurately measure the size, depth, and other characteristics of wounds. These devices are used in medical settings to monitor the healing progress of wounds and to assess the effectiveness of wound treatments.

There are several types of digital wound measurement devices, including:

1. Contact measurement devices: These devices use a probe or ruler to directly measure the wound dimensions. Examples include digital calipers and wound measuring rulers.

2. Non-contact measurement devices: These devices use imaging technologies such as digital cameras, laser scanners, or ultrasound to create a 3D image of the wound and measure its dimensions. Examples include structured light scanners and optical coherence tomography (OCT) devices.

3. Smartphone-based measurement apps: These apps use the camera on a smartphone to capture images of the wound, which are then processed using machine learning algorithms to calculate the wound dimensions. Examples include WoundVision and Swift Medical.

The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes and obesity, coupled with the growing elderly population, has led to an increase in the incidence of chronic wounds, which in turn has fueled demand for digital wound measurement devices. The benefits of these devices, such as improved accuracy and efficiency in wound assessment, have also contributed to their growing adoption.

However, there are limitations associated with these devices, such as the inability to provide information about wound moisture or exudate, which can hinder their effectiveness in some cases. Additionally, the high cost of these devices and lack of reimbursement policies in some regions may also limit their adoption.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐎𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-19 𝐎𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 (𝐏𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬)

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the digital wound measurement devices market. In the pre-pandemic period, the market was growing steadily due to the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds and the benefits of digital wound measurement devices. However, the pandemic had a significant impact on healthcare systems worldwide, with many resources redirected to the management of COVID-19 patients.

During the pandemic, there was a decrease in demand for non-essential medical devices, including digital wound measurement devices. This was due to factors such as cancelled or postponed elective surgeries and reduced outpatient visits. In addition, supply chain disruptions and manufacturing shutdowns caused by the pandemic also had an impact on the market.

Moreover, according to data of Tissue Analytics, a wound specific electronic health record software company, there is 40% decrease in wound center visit from 2019 to 2020. Thus, the overall impact of COVID-19 pandemic remained negative for key players in the digital wound measurement devices industry. Various manufacturers in digital wound measurement device faced issues in supply of their products. For instance, in July 2020, Smith & Nephew announced that it is facing issues in supply of advanced wound care products, owing to the COVID-19, which affected its Q2 revenue in the advanced wound care business segment in 2020.However, the market is anticipated to witness recovery in 2021 and show stable growth for digital wound measurement devices in the coming future due to high adoption of tele-health services especially in developed economies due to lockdown and social distancing reasons.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

1. Arnaz Medical Limited

2. BioVisual Technologies

3. eKare

4. Kent Imaging

5. Net Health (Tissue Analytics

6. Perceptive Solutions

7. Smith & Nephew Plc.

8. WoundMatrix

9. WoundRight Technologies

10. WoundVision

𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

The digital wound measurement devices market can be segmented by product, wound type, and end user.

By Product:

Contact wound measuring devices: These devices use a probe or ruler to directly measure the wound dimensions. Examples include digital calipers and wound measuring rulers.

Non-contact wound measuring devices: These devices use imaging technologies such as digital cameras, laser scanners, or ultrasound to create a 3D image of the wound and measure its dimensions. Examples include structured light scanners and optical coherence tomography (OCT) devices.

By Wound Type:

Chronic wounds: These are wounds that take longer than normal to heal, often due to underlying medical conditions. Examples include pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and arterial ulcers.

Acute wounds: These are wounds that occur suddenly and typically heal within a few weeks. Examples include burns, trauma wounds, and surgical wounds.

By End User:

Hospitals: These are medical facilities that provide advanced and specialized care to patients with acute and chronic wounds.

Community centers: These are healthcare facilities that provide wound care services to patients in the community, such as nursing homes or outpatient clinics.

