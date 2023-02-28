Ventiques Offers 10% Additional Discount on Buying 4 Vents or more
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ventiques presents 10% additional discount on buying a mix and match of 4 or more stock floor vents. The term mix and match here mean that people who buy a variety of vents from different categories can get an additional 10% discount on the total price. For instance, a person that wants to buy a wood floor register and can also get a metal floor vent cover. Overall, all vents are available at budget-saving prices and the extra discount makes it a great deal. This is for stock vents only!!!
The Idea Behind launching of mix and match offer:
The senior associates of Ventiques declared “we were looking to provide the benefit to buyers who have mix and match requirement for any kind of vent covers.” They also wanted to do more of a promotion to help people to get vents for there entire home not just for a certain area.
Is signing up on Account Set Up Page mandatory?
It Is not mandatory to sign up for an account to get this offer. But it is recommended to sign up to always get the best possible pricing & most importantly to be notified about future products & additions to their product lines. It just takes two minutes to fill the basic details on Account Set Up Page. After signing up, Nick will email you to let you know that you are now registered for an account & your prices will be shown once you sign into your account.
Ventiques offers several different types of Vents:
1. Wood floor vents:
Ventiques is well known for offering a complete range of wood floor vents that are made within the USA. The wood is picked considering its durability as a vent to provide lasting solutions to the customers. These vents are favorable for every space where wood flooring is used. These vents also look beautiful with some other types of flooring such as a laminate or LVP. Moreover, these floor vents enhance the overall aesthetic in your home.
At the same time wood floor vents can be used for any size of project and for residential and commercial purposes. For instance, if anyone is looking to buy a wooden floor register for a small, medium, or large project he can now simple bulk buy these vents.
There are basically two types of wood floor vents. One is known as Flush Mount Wood floor vent due to their functionality and flush mount these are most commonly installed during the installation of the wood flooring. The second type is a Drop in floor vent or an overlapping floor vent that sits on top of the flooring surrounding the vent opening, Most commonly done after installation of the floor. All wood Vents come unfinished in a variety of species & sizes.
To Order the correct size vent: Simply measure your floor opening length & width. Then order that exact size of vent. Do NOT compensate for the overlapping portion. For example: If you measured 4-1/8” x 12” then you would order a 4”x12” vent. If You ever have a question about getting the correct size vent, don’t hesitate to call Ventiques to help walk you thru the process. They also offer Wood wall vents, Cold air return vents & Baseboard or sidewall vents. Which are all used in different areas of the home.
2. Original Metal series:
Ventiques Original Flush mount metal floor vents are known for their durability and original appearance. These metal vents are called original because they are definitely an original design & concept to flush mount floor vents. The intricate designs on these vents make them highly classic and these vents look amazing with a variety of ceramic or porcelain tile. The metal vents can be easily installed and look beautiful with various other flooring types as well. Keep in mind they are ½” thick so plan accordingly to match up with the finished height of your flooring before installation begins. Planning in advance will help your project look amazing!!!
The Original can also be accessed by everyone as these are also flush mount. These metal floor vents are said to be most favorable products for high-traffic areas due to their finishing techniques & the amount of wear & tear these vents can take is virtually unbelievable. People looking for a flush mount vent with fine quality can easily buy these vents online.
One more good thing about the Original Metal vent is that these are easy to install and maintain. The grille insert can easily be removed for cleaning or replacing it with another style of the same color & size. These metal vents can be bought on the website of Ventiques in the section of Original metal vents.
3.Kanyon metal series:
The Kanyon metal series is their adjustable flush mount vent. These vents come without a damper but are known for their quality and simple designs on them. These stylish vents are known for complementing the home décor and enhancing the overall home appearance. From a modern theme home to a contemporary themed home.
Adjustability of the Kanyon series is very simple. You simply remove the grille & Grille frame (4 Screws) & add a spacer(s) to get to your finished flooring height. Making these vents compatible with virtually any type of flooring you have. From 1/8” glue down LVP to ½” thick marble, this vent fits them all. They adjust from 3/16” up to an inch thick. They are packaged with 3 spacers included with the grille & Grille frame. Additional spacers & flanges are sold separately to accommodate the wide variety of flooring on the market today. Pretty amazing. Don’t cha think??
Ventiques focuses on quality and appearance for their metal series vents. Visit the website of Ventiques and check the variety of Kanyon & Original series to know which is going to be the best suit for your project. These are as unique as your floors. Both style of vents can be bought on the website of Ventiques.com.
What are the most common Ventique vents?
Ventiques sells all types of vents some have higher demands than others, but the Kanyon & Original are most popular. Because the metal vents are known for serving various purposes like high-traffic areas, residential, commercial, and industrial purpose also. These look fine with Laminate, Tile, Hardwood, LVP, LVT and etc.
Metal vents can be taken care of easily and these are flush mount so anyone can access the floor easily. The vents come in a wide variety of styles, colors & sizes so that people can get what they actually desire.
One more good thing about metal vent is that these can be taken care of easily, just simple wipe them clean when you clean your floor. Which means there is low maintenance cost for taking care of them.
Ventiques vents can be installed easily as these are functional and made with the today’s wide variety of skilled personal in mind. The Kanyon & Original series vents are also finished with a baked-on powder coating or anodized. So be prepared these are going to be some of the toughest products in your house. Very easy to install from a DIYer to a skilled trade person.
Who are the primary clients of Ventiques?
Ventiques is dealing with “people of the trade” in different roles and responsibility with NO minimum order quantity. This vent seller also deals with people buying vents for their own needs. Below is the list of our primary clients dealing with us:
• Flooring Retailers
• Architects
• Builders / Remodelers
• Designers
• Flooring Installers
• Homeowners / DIYers
Join the club of Ventiques by signing up on the Account Setup Page. Once the sign-up is done you will get your own discount & promotions. Don’t worry they don’t sell or give your info out to anyone ever.
Know more about the latest discount offers provided by Ventiques:
In the latest offer, Ventiques is providing additional 10 percent discount on the purchase of 4 or more stock vents. The offer is valid on buying a variety of vents in different materials like wood or metal. Now you can get the aesthetically fine vents with assurance of quality at a great price for your entire house or project.
Major Reasons to buy Ventique Vents:
Durability:
All the vents presented by Ventiques are durable as these are made-up with premium material. The fine wood and metal are selected and processed to produce vents with fine finish from inside and outside. The wood vents come unfinished so you can finish them to your liking. The Metal vents all come with a baked-on powder coat or anodized.
Aesthetically proven:
It is said that the vents offered by Ventiques have intricate designs on the top which also help in building the functionality of the HVAC system. The right design will help favor the air passage to transfer the adequate amount of air into the room for the efficient ventilation and passing of hot and cold air into your room.
Availability of vents for all sizes of projects:
The vents offered by Ventiques are available for all size of projects like residential, commercial, and industrial. If you’re a builder & doing an entire development, please reach out to them to purchase in bigger bulk packaging. Lets set your project apart from your competitors.
Easy installation and maintenance:
Ventiques offer vents that can be installed easily and can be maintained easily. For example, maintaining the metal vents is very easy, just wipe them clean with your floor. and at the same time wooden vents are also easy to take care by dry wiping them clean. This Company offers flush mount floor vents that can be installed by a craftsman or a DIY person. They also have YouTube channel showing installation in a variety of flooring materials.
About Ventiques:
Ventiques is a leading vent seller in the online and offline marketplace. It presents a complete range of vents made with the premium material wood or metal. The wood is of fine choice picked cautiously with the consideration of lasting solution and both the Metal Flush Mount Vents are Machined to tight tolerance for a great fit from vent to vent.
The idea of the Original & the Kanyon series metal vent covers came from providing vents that can be accessed by everyone from someone in a wheelchair to a walker to someone having a cane, These are fully handicap accessible. With Testing done to support over 800lbs psi. In Fact, there is a Video where the owner Don drives his 1-ton GMC truck on top of an Original Vent. Crazy Tough, that’s for sure!!!!
The wood vents come in a variety of species such as Maple, Red Oak, White Oak, Hickory, Brazilian Cherry, Pine, Cherry, etc. etc. & a wide variety of sizes. The Metal Vents come in 9 colors & several styles & sizes. Ventiques a renowned vent seller is dealing in both basic and decorative vents making your home a beautiful place with the attractive appearance due to their intricate designs and attractive colors.
Overall, Ventiques sells a wide range of premium floor vents made with fine wood or machined metal. The vents are categorized as Drop-In wood series, Flush Mount wood series, Wall wood series, Original metal series, and Kanyon metal series. All the above-mentioned vents are available on the website. Plus, many more options. You can always reach out to the crew as well; they love to talk Vents!!!!!
Nick Seeman
The Idea Behind launching of mix and match offer:
The senior associates of Ventiques declared “we were looking to provide the benefit to buyers who have mix and match requirement for any kind of vent covers.” They also wanted to do more of a promotion to help people to get vents for there entire home not just for a certain area.
Is signing up on Account Set Up Page mandatory?
It Is not mandatory to sign up for an account to get this offer. But it is recommended to sign up to always get the best possible pricing & most importantly to be notified about future products & additions to their product lines. It just takes two minutes to fill the basic details on Account Set Up Page. After signing up, Nick will email you to let you know that you are now registered for an account & your prices will be shown once you sign into your account.
Ventiques offers several different types of Vents:
1. Wood floor vents:
Ventiques is well known for offering a complete range of wood floor vents that are made within the USA. The wood is picked considering its durability as a vent to provide lasting solutions to the customers. These vents are favorable for every space where wood flooring is used. These vents also look beautiful with some other types of flooring such as a laminate or LVP. Moreover, these floor vents enhance the overall aesthetic in your home.
At the same time wood floor vents can be used for any size of project and for residential and commercial purposes. For instance, if anyone is looking to buy a wooden floor register for a small, medium, or large project he can now simple bulk buy these vents.
There are basically two types of wood floor vents. One is known as Flush Mount Wood floor vent due to their functionality and flush mount these are most commonly installed during the installation of the wood flooring. The second type is a Drop in floor vent or an overlapping floor vent that sits on top of the flooring surrounding the vent opening, Most commonly done after installation of the floor. All wood Vents come unfinished in a variety of species & sizes.
To Order the correct size vent: Simply measure your floor opening length & width. Then order that exact size of vent. Do NOT compensate for the overlapping portion. For example: If you measured 4-1/8” x 12” then you would order a 4”x12” vent. If You ever have a question about getting the correct size vent, don’t hesitate to call Ventiques to help walk you thru the process. They also offer Wood wall vents, Cold air return vents & Baseboard or sidewall vents. Which are all used in different areas of the home.
2. Original Metal series:
Ventiques Original Flush mount metal floor vents are known for their durability and original appearance. These metal vents are called original because they are definitely an original design & concept to flush mount floor vents. The intricate designs on these vents make them highly classic and these vents look amazing with a variety of ceramic or porcelain tile. The metal vents can be easily installed and look beautiful with various other flooring types as well. Keep in mind they are ½” thick so plan accordingly to match up with the finished height of your flooring before installation begins. Planning in advance will help your project look amazing!!!
The Original can also be accessed by everyone as these are also flush mount. These metal floor vents are said to be most favorable products for high-traffic areas due to their finishing techniques & the amount of wear & tear these vents can take is virtually unbelievable. People looking for a flush mount vent with fine quality can easily buy these vents online.
One more good thing about the Original Metal vent is that these are easy to install and maintain. The grille insert can easily be removed for cleaning or replacing it with another style of the same color & size. These metal vents can be bought on the website of Ventiques in the section of Original metal vents.
3.Kanyon metal series:
The Kanyon metal series is their adjustable flush mount vent. These vents come without a damper but are known for their quality and simple designs on them. These stylish vents are known for complementing the home décor and enhancing the overall home appearance. From a modern theme home to a contemporary themed home.
Adjustability of the Kanyon series is very simple. You simply remove the grille & Grille frame (4 Screws) & add a spacer(s) to get to your finished flooring height. Making these vents compatible with virtually any type of flooring you have. From 1/8” glue down LVP to ½” thick marble, this vent fits them all. They adjust from 3/16” up to an inch thick. They are packaged with 3 spacers included with the grille & Grille frame. Additional spacers & flanges are sold separately to accommodate the wide variety of flooring on the market today. Pretty amazing. Don’t cha think??
Ventiques focuses on quality and appearance for their metal series vents. Visit the website of Ventiques and check the variety of Kanyon & Original series to know which is going to be the best suit for your project. These are as unique as your floors. Both style of vents can be bought on the website of Ventiques.com.
What are the most common Ventique vents?
Ventiques sells all types of vents some have higher demands than others, but the Kanyon & Original are most popular. Because the metal vents are known for serving various purposes like high-traffic areas, residential, commercial, and industrial purpose also. These look fine with Laminate, Tile, Hardwood, LVP, LVT and etc.
Metal vents can be taken care of easily and these are flush mount so anyone can access the floor easily. The vents come in a wide variety of styles, colors & sizes so that people can get what they actually desire.
One more good thing about metal vent is that these can be taken care of easily, just simple wipe them clean when you clean your floor. Which means there is low maintenance cost for taking care of them.
Ventiques vents can be installed easily as these are functional and made with the today’s wide variety of skilled personal in mind. The Kanyon & Original series vents are also finished with a baked-on powder coating or anodized. So be prepared these are going to be some of the toughest products in your house. Very easy to install from a DIYer to a skilled trade person.
Who are the primary clients of Ventiques?
Ventiques is dealing with “people of the trade” in different roles and responsibility with NO minimum order quantity. This vent seller also deals with people buying vents for their own needs. Below is the list of our primary clients dealing with us:
• Flooring Retailers
• Architects
• Builders / Remodelers
• Designers
• Flooring Installers
• Homeowners / DIYers
Join the club of Ventiques by signing up on the Account Setup Page. Once the sign-up is done you will get your own discount & promotions. Don’t worry they don’t sell or give your info out to anyone ever.
Know more about the latest discount offers provided by Ventiques:
In the latest offer, Ventiques is providing additional 10 percent discount on the purchase of 4 or more stock vents. The offer is valid on buying a variety of vents in different materials like wood or metal. Now you can get the aesthetically fine vents with assurance of quality at a great price for your entire house or project.
Major Reasons to buy Ventique Vents:
Durability:
All the vents presented by Ventiques are durable as these are made-up with premium material. The fine wood and metal are selected and processed to produce vents with fine finish from inside and outside. The wood vents come unfinished so you can finish them to your liking. The Metal vents all come with a baked-on powder coat or anodized.
Aesthetically proven:
It is said that the vents offered by Ventiques have intricate designs on the top which also help in building the functionality of the HVAC system. The right design will help favor the air passage to transfer the adequate amount of air into the room for the efficient ventilation and passing of hot and cold air into your room.
Availability of vents for all sizes of projects:
The vents offered by Ventiques are available for all size of projects like residential, commercial, and industrial. If you’re a builder & doing an entire development, please reach out to them to purchase in bigger bulk packaging. Lets set your project apart from your competitors.
Easy installation and maintenance:
Ventiques offer vents that can be installed easily and can be maintained easily. For example, maintaining the metal vents is very easy, just wipe them clean with your floor. and at the same time wooden vents are also easy to take care by dry wiping them clean. This Company offers flush mount floor vents that can be installed by a craftsman or a DIY person. They also have YouTube channel showing installation in a variety of flooring materials.
About Ventiques:
Ventiques is a leading vent seller in the online and offline marketplace. It presents a complete range of vents made with the premium material wood or metal. The wood is of fine choice picked cautiously with the consideration of lasting solution and both the Metal Flush Mount Vents are Machined to tight tolerance for a great fit from vent to vent.
The idea of the Original & the Kanyon series metal vent covers came from providing vents that can be accessed by everyone from someone in a wheelchair to a walker to someone having a cane, These are fully handicap accessible. With Testing done to support over 800lbs psi. In Fact, there is a Video where the owner Don drives his 1-ton GMC truck on top of an Original Vent. Crazy Tough, that’s for sure!!!!
The wood vents come in a variety of species such as Maple, Red Oak, White Oak, Hickory, Brazilian Cherry, Pine, Cherry, etc. etc. & a wide variety of sizes. The Metal Vents come in 9 colors & several styles & sizes. Ventiques a renowned vent seller is dealing in both basic and decorative vents making your home a beautiful place with the attractive appearance due to their intricate designs and attractive colors.
Overall, Ventiques sells a wide range of premium floor vents made with fine wood or machined metal. The vents are categorized as Drop-In wood series, Flush Mount wood series, Wall wood series, Original metal series, and Kanyon metal series. All the above-mentioned vents are available on the website. Plus, many more options. You can always reach out to the crew as well; they love to talk Vents!!!!!
Nick Seeman
Ventiques.com
+1 320-493-9406
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Innovation Meets Style. Check out the all-new adjustable height flush mount floor vent by Ventiques