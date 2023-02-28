Growing Adoption of Biologics and Personalized Medicine Fueling Demand for High Potency APIs

High Potency APIs Market

High potency drugs concentrate the highest percentage of drugs, both those of recent development and innovation, on High Potency APIs market.

What is High Potency APIs?

High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPIs) are substances that exhibit high potency even in low doses. These are used in the development and production of drugs that are used to treat diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and viral infections.

HPAPIs are typically defined as having a therapeutic dose of 10 mg or less per day. Due to their high potency, they require specialized facilities and equipment for their handling, processing, and manufacturing.

The handling of HPAPIs requires a high level of expertise, as they can pose significant health risks to workers if not handled properly. This is why pharmaceutical companies use specialized facilities called High Containment Facilities (HCFs) to handle these substances.

HCFs are designed with multiple layers of containment and air filtration systems to ensure that workers are not exposed to the HPAPIs. Workers who handle these substances are required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves, gowns, masks, and respirators to protect themselves from exposure.

The use of HPAPIs has significantly advanced the development of drugs for the treatment of many diseases. However, their handling and manufacturing require careful attention to safety and regulatory compliance to ensure that workers and patients are not exposed to the potentially harmful effects of these substances.

• CAGR: 7.7%

• Current Market Size: USD 19.7 billion

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2021- 2031

• Base Year: 2021

The high potency APIs market size was valued at $19.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $41.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The market for HPAPIs is primarily driven by the growing demand for targeted therapies that can effectively treat diseases with fewer side effects. HPAPIs are used in the development of such therapies, as they have a high potency and can target specific disease-causing cells or molecules.

Geographically, North America is the largest market for HPAPIs, followed by Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. The increasing prevalence of cancer in the region, coupled with the growing demand for targeted therapies, is driving the growth of the market in these regions.

Some of the key players in the HPAPIs market include Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi S.A., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. These companies are investing heavily in research and development to bring innovative HPAPI-based therapies to market and gain a competitive advantage in the market.

