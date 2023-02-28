Food Safety Testing Market is Likely to Grow, Get Report By CAGR, Key Players, Share, Upcoming Trends and Forecast 2025

Growing demand for processed foods among millennials further fosters the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Food Safety Testing Market by Contaminant (Pathogen, Genetically Modified Organism (GMO), Chemical & Toxin, and Others), Food Tested (Meat & Meat Product, Dairy & Dairy Product, Cereal, Grain, & Pulse, Processed Food, and Others), and Technology (Agar Culturing, PCR-based Assay, Immunoassay-based, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018­–2025." According to the report, the global food safety testing industry generated $13.14 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $23.20 billion by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Prime determinants of growth

Implementation of stringent regulations regarding food fraud, increase in economically motivated adulterations (EMA) with intense competition, and rise in incidents of food debasement such as adulterations, presence of harmful chemicals, and certification drive the growth of the global food safety testing market. However, complexity in testing techniques and lack of standardization of regulations restrain the market growth. Contrarily, technological advancements and untapped potential in emerging economies present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱:

SGS SA

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group plc

Bureau Veritas SA

ALS limited

TUV SUD

AsureQuality Ltd.

DNV GL

Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Food fraud is committed when food is deliberately altered for financial gains with the intention of deceiving consumers. The food standards agency (FSA) specifies two main types of food frauds namely, sale of food that is unfit and potentially harmful and deliberate misdescription of food.

Increase in economically motivated adulteration (EMA), owing to high competition and rise in incidence of food frauds globally, is the prime factor that is expected to boost the growth of the global food safety testing market during the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

North America to maintain its leadership status by 2025

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in terms of revenue with more than two-fifths of the global food safety testing market in 2018, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2025. This is attributed to implementation of various regulations on food safety and increase in incidents of major food fraud activities. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. This is due to surge in demand for packaged food in the developing countries that led to need for food safety practices and the consumer awareness about food safety.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗢𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. SNAPSHOT

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTER'S FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING, 2017

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Implementation of stringent regulations related to food fraud

3.5.1.2. Rise in economically motivated adulterations (EMA) due to high competition among food producers

3.5.1.3. Increase in instances of food debasement such as presence of harmful chemicals, adulterations, and certification

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Lack of food control infrastructure in the developing economies

3.5.2.2. Complexity in testing techniques

3.5.2.3. Lack of harmonization of regulations

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Technological advancements

3.5.3.2. Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, South Africa, and other countries

𝐓𝐨𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞.....

Based on technology, the PCR-based assay segment held the largest market share, contributing to nearly half of the global food safety testing market in 2018, and is expected to continue its lead position by 2025. Moreover, this segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2018 to 2025. This is due to capability to offer faster and more accurate results as compared to traditional microbiological culture methods. The report also analyzes the segment including agar culturing, immunoassay-based, and others.

