Prophesee Announces Collaboration with Qualcomm to Optimize Neuromorphic Vision Technologies For the Next Generation of Smartphones, Unlocking a New Image Quality Paradigm for Photography and Video

Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2023) - Prophesee today announced a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. that will optimize Prophesee's Event-based Metavision(R) sensors for use with premium Snapdragon(R) mobile platforms to bring the speed, efficiency, and quality of neuromorphic-enabled vision to mobile devices. The technical and business collaboration will provide mobile device developers a fast and efficient way to leverage the Prophesee sensor's ability to dramatically improve camera performance, particularly in fast-moving dynamic scenes (e.g. sport scenes) and in low light, through its breakthrough event-based continuous and asynchronous pixel sensing approach. Prophesee is working on a development kit to support the integration of the Metavision sensor technology for use with devices that contain next generation Snapdragon platforms.

Key Takeaways:

Collaboration will unlock a new image quality paradigm for photography and video for the next-generation of smartphones, enabling dramatically improved camera performance and removing motion blur even in ultra-fast moving scenes and in low light, through Prophesee's breakthrough shutter-free, continuous and asynchronous pixel sensing approach.

Companies combine expertise to optimize Prophesee's neuromorphic Event-Based Metavision Sensors and software for use with the premium Snapdragon mobile platforms. Development kits expected to be available from Prophesee this year.

Working with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of premium mobile technologies, will help accelerate mobile industry adoption of Prophesee's neuromorphic-enabled camera solutions.

About Prophesee



Prophesee is the inventor of the world's most advanced neuromorphic vision systems.



The company developed a breakthrough Event-Based Vision approach to computer vision. This new vision category allows for significant reductions of power, latency and data processing requirements to reveal what was invisible to traditional frame-based sensors until now. Prophesee's patented Metavision(R) sensors and algorithms mimic how the human eye and brain work to dramatically improve efficiency in areas such as industrial automation, mobile, IoT, and AR/VR.



Prophesee is based in Paris, with local offices in Grenoble, Shanghai, Tokyo and Silicon Valley. The company is driven by a team of more than 100 visionary engineers, holds more than 50 international patents and is backed by leading international equity and corporate investors including 360 Capital Partners, European Investment Bank, iBionext, Intel Capital, Prosperity7 Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, Sinovation, Supernova Invest, Will Semiconductor, Xiaomi.

Learn more: www.prophesee.ai



Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

