Empowered with Meg Ryan to create an upcoming episode on Heart Health

Heart health awareness is to be discussed with some of the foremost experts in cardiovascular care on a new "Empowered" segment with host Meg Ryan. The short educational series will delve into some of the tools individuals can use to best care for their cardiovascular health and the dangers of neglecting one's heart.

Producers of Empowered will be acquiring content for the segment from cardiovascular-related industries to create the episode. Heart disease is a very prevalent condition in the United States, with one person dying from the disease every 34 seconds. February was American Heart Month, and its purpose is to bring awareness to cardiovascular disease and inspire people to adopt healthier lifestyles to help prevent future heart complications. The American Heart Association partners with organizations during the month of February to remind people about the importance of caring for their hearts.

There are several factors to maintaining a healthy heart, such as controlling blood pressure, exercising, limiting alcohol intake, and refraining from smoking. However, some factors may increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases and heart attacks, such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and diabetes. Continual research is being done to improve the lives of Americans and help improve outcomes.

Empowered is proud to use its platform to collaborate with underwriters to highlight these industries and individuals working to help those affected by heart disease.

The Empowered program is produced for educational purposes. The show is the recipient of multiple Telly Awards. Each episode is developed for distribution across public television networks.

