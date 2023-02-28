RAM Technologies to Showcase Premier BPaaS Offering for Government Sponsored Healthcare at AHIP's 2023 Medicare, Medicaid, Duals & Commercial Markets Forum

RAM Technologies proudly supports AHIP's 2023 Medicare, Medicaid, Duals & Commercial Markets Forum.

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RAM Technologies, Inc., the perennial leader in the delivery of enterprise software and business outsourcing services for payers administering Medicare Advantage, Special Needs and Managed Medicaid Plans, is proud to support AHIP's 2023 Medicare, Medicaid, Duals & Commercial Markets Forum. This event, presented by AHIP, focuses on the most pressing issues, policies, and regulatory updates for government sponsored healthcare programs and the commercial marketplace. RAM is supporting the event as a sponsor and exhibitor and will be showcasing their comprehensive core administrative platform (HEALTHsuite Advantage™) and BPaaS offerings delivered by RAM Health Services, RAM's rapidly expanding internal BPaaS division. The event will be held March 14th – 16th in Washington, DC.

"Several years ago, we recognized a void in the industry, a gap between the needs of insurers and the administrative offerings available in the government sponsored healthcare market," stated Christopher P. Minton, Executive Vice President for RAM Technologies, Inc. "RAM has stepped-up and filled that gap with the formation of RAM Health Services. Our BPaaS Team brings another dimension to our solution offering. With decades of hands-on experience administering government sponsored healthcare, we provide full and partial BPaaS services designed to meet the short and long-term needs of our clients."

Mr. Minton continued, "We are very pleased our core technology platform as well as our BPaaS offering have been so well received in this market, and we know AHIP's 2023 Medicare, Medicaid, Duals & Commercial Markets Forum is the premier venue to showcase these leading-edge offerings. When it comes to new and innovative solutions for payers, AHIP is the place to be."

The RAM Health Services BPaaS offering is delivered on a world class administrative platform (HEALTHsuite Advantage core and eHealthsuite™ portals) and provides health plans with the option to outsource all or selected portions of their operations. This increased level of engagement affords plans, both small and large, with a wealth of expertise in Government sponsored healthcare programs. For new market entrants, this offering dramatically reduces time to market, alleviates hiring and HR issues and enhances health plan revenue.

RAM's core platform, HEALTHsuite Advantage, represents the next evolution in administration for government sponsored healthcare programs. HEALTHsuite Advantage deploys rapidly in a pre-configured state, collapsing implementation durations, eliminating risk and reducing total cost of ownership. HEALTHsuite Advantage's robust features and functions include all of the essential core system capabilities, including benefit administration, enrollment, billing, reconciliation, provider data management, provider contracting and reimbursement, utilization management, encounter and claims administration, fulfillment, customer service, grievance and appeals, business intelligence and analytics, fully integrated workflow, bi-directional integration with CMS, and more – a must for Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid organizations.

About RAM Technologies:

RAM Technologies is the leading provider of enterprise claims processing software and CMS Integration tools for health care organizations administering Medicare Advantage, Special Needs and Managed Medicaid plans. For over 42 years RAM Technologies has led the way in the creation of benefit administration software for these programs and continues to enhance their managed care software to meet the needs of a rapidly changing market. RAM Technologies has been recognized on Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest Growing Private Companies and the Philadelphia Business Journal's List of Top Software Developers for their advancements in the creation of comprehensive auto adjudication software for Medicare and SNP administration. To learn more about RAM Technologies' healthcare claims processing solutions call (877) 654-8810 or visit http://www.ramtechinc.com.

