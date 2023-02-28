Submit Release
IDB: 17 Taiwan companies are changing the world with their cutting-edge 5G, Open RAN and AIoT solutions

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Mobile World Congress Barcelona, Taiwan Pavilion organized by Industrial Development Bureau (IDB), Ministry of Economic Affairs presented a variety of solutions ranging from network equipment, system software and integration service for 4G, 5G traditional Radio Access Network (RAN) and Open RAN infrastructure developed by Taiwanese companies. In Taiwan Pavilion, these companies are exhibiting Taiwan's leadership and technological capabilities from 27 February to 2 March.

The novelties presented has focus on infrastructure for 5G networks and connectivity platforms for private networks, offering industry partners the best-of-breed end-to-end (E2E) network solution to cater for massive commercial deployment in the global telecom market.

"Critical infrastructures such as public and private networks for different verticals are hugely important for society and underscore the essence of Taiwan's technological capabilities", says Ian Lee, ITRI Director.

Some of the most prominent companies presenting their solutions and products at Taiwan Pavilion are Alpha Networks Inc., Atalayan Inc., Compal Electronics Inc., Edgecore  Networks Corp., Groundhog Technologies Inc., NEXCOM International Co., Ltd., Pegatron Corporation, Quanta Computer Inc., Synergy Design Technology Limited, Tailyn Technologies, INC., ThroughTek Co., Ltd., Ufi Space Co. Ltd., Wave-In Communication Inc.,  WHA YU Industrial Co., Ltd., Wiwynn Corporation and YTTEK Technology Corp.

About Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) 

ITRI is a world-leading R&D organization focused on applied technology and technical services. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's economy from a labor-intensive industry to a high-tech industry.  

