Telit Cinterion Expands 5G Module Portfolio with the FE990 for Residential Broadband, Industrial IoT and Private Enterprise Networks

FE990 is powered by Snapdragon ® X62 5G Modem-RF System — the fourth-generation 5G modem-to-antenna solution

X62 5G Modem-RF System — the fourth-generation 5G modem-to-antenna solution Compatible with Release 16 5G NR Sub-6 NSA/ SA, LTE and WCDMA, FE990 maximizes performance and deployment options with regional SKUs for APAC, Europe and North America

IRVINE, Calif. and BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, a global enabler of the intelligent edge, today announced the FE990, a 5G sub-6 GHz module series designed for bandwidth-intensive fixed and mobile applications such as industrial IoT, mobile routers, private enterprise networks and residential broadband. The FE990 features the Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF System from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

The FE990 is compatible with the 3GPP Release 16, whose advanced features include enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and ultra-reliable low-latency communication (URLLC). These features — along with maximum throughputs of 3.4 Gbps downlink and 0.9 Gbps uplink — make the FE990 ideal for bandwidth-intensive applications such as private enterprise networks, 4K/ 8K streaming video, mobile routers, drones for public safety, telemetry for agricultural, forestry and lawn care machinery, residential broadband, telemedicine and Industry 4.0 factory automation.

Snapdragon X62 helps to maximize the FE990's power efficiency and transmit/ receive performance with advanced technologies such as the new seventh-gen Qualcomm® Wideband Envelope Tracking, Qualcomm® AI-Enhanced Signal Boost, and Qualcomm® 5G PowerSave 2.0. Snapdragon X62 further extends the flexibility offered to operators and devices to increase attainable 5G network speeds and improve capacity with available spectrum. The solution also supports Qualcomm® Smart Transmit™ 2.0 technology which uses smart control of multiple antennas for superior sub-6 performance.

The FE990 has several features to help service providers, device OEMs, systems integrators and enterprises quickly launch service, such as regional SKUs for APAC, Europe and North America. Backward compatibility with LTE and WCDMA also provides deployment flexibility and future proofing, such as launching 4G broadband services now to capture market share, and then upgrading those customers to 5G when it becomes available.

Available in a 41 x 41 mm LGA-type form factor, the FE990 also supports Telit AppZone Linux/C for embedded programming and Telit OneEdge, which dramatically simplifies design, deployment and management of IoT products and solutions. Samples of the FE990 are available now, with mass production expected to begin in Q4 2023.

"As a leading technology provider, Qualcomm Technologies is proud to provide cutting-edge innovations like Snapdragon X62 to partners like Telit. Our solution is an ideal foundation for the new Telit FE990 to enable optimized modules in the LGA form factor," said Mathew Joseph, director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We're excited to expand our collaboration with Telit Cinterion to enable new form-factors and applications which aim to further the 5G promise of advanced performance, reliability and features for consumers and enterprises."

"When mobile operators, device OEMs and systems integrators want to take advantage of the latest 5G technologies, they turn to solutions from Telit Cinterion and Qualcomm Technologies," said Marco Contento, VP of product management, mobile broadband, Telit Cinterion. "The new Telit FE990 and Snapdragon X62 enable them to quickly and cost-effectively seize many of the biggest emerging market opportunities — from private 5G networks to fixed wireless access to industrial IoT."

To learn more about the new FE990, visit Telit Cinterion at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2023 in Hall 5, Stand 5A32.

About Telit Cinterion

Telit Cinterion is a global enabler of the intelligent edge providing complete solutions that reduce time to market and costs, delivering custom designed, ready for market connected devices in addition to maintaining the industry's broadest portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules, cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services, edge-cloud software and data orchestration, and IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. As the largest western provider pioneering IoT innovation, Telit Cinterion delivers award-winning and highly secure IoT solutions, modules and services for the industry's top brands.

For more information, follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook or visit Telit.com.

Copyright © 2023 Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved. Telit Cinterion, Telit, OneEdge, Cinterion, and all associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Telit Communications S.p.A, Telit Communications LTD, Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or their affiliated companies in the United States and/or other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts

Leslie Hart

Telit Cinterion

+1 919-415-1510

Leslie.Hart@Telit.com

Lora Wilson

Valerie Christopherson

GRC for Telit Cinterion

+1 949-608-0276

telit@globalresultspr.com

Snapdragon, Qualcomm, and Smart Transmit are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telit-cinterion-expands-5g-module-portfolio-with-the-fe990-for-residential-broadband-industrial-iot-and-private-enterprise-networks-301756151.html

SOURCE Telit Cinterion