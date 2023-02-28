In Celebration of three centuries of peace, stability and Extended Glory "Jazeera Paints" commemorates Founding Day

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 22, Jazeera Paints, the color, paint, and construction solutions pioneer in Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, and North Africa, celebrated Saudi Founding Day at its Riyadh headquarters. Employees and their families from Jazeera Paints, as well as visitors to the showroom, attended to celebrate our national legacy and history.

On Founding Day, the activities varied, but they all reflected our nation's rich and authentic culture. Swaying to the rhythm of traditional Saudi music, everyone gathered and enjoyed the activities, from the traditional folklore dance, which delighted the guests, to the handicrafts knitted by the worm and the kind hands of grandparents. The activities brought back childhood games that were a big part of our past contentment. The attendees, both young and old, dressed in traditional costumes that highlighted the distinct cultural identities of each Saudi region.

The celebration activities were diverse and rich. The odorless Novel Charm was displayed to showcase its ability to create beautiful artistic styles that are inspired by our heritage. Mashashco was another vocal point that embraced the meaning of tradition by reinforcing the traditional mud look of our ancestors' houses.

Our Founding Day exasperated the patriotic feelings of belonging to our homeland and appreciation for our own heritage, while also sharing hope for the future and pride in the past to restore a great legacy. Founding Day is a three-century history of pride and glory, and an emblem of our historical roots. The past, in which our identity is rooted, and the present, which plants the seeds of continued growth. On our Founding Day, we celebrate our culture and heritage to build the nation's tomorrow.

About Jazeera Paints

Founded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 1979, Jazeera Paints is a pioneering paint manufacturer in the Gulf Cooperation Council and Middle East and North Africa region, with an established reputation for manufacturing and exporting high-quality and eco-friendly paints. Since the founding of the company, its production capacity has grown to 400,000 tons annually, and Jazeera Paints is now displayed in more than 650 active showrooms!

