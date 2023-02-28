US B2C e-commerce market size to grow by USD 233.66 billion from 2022 to 2027, Emergence of omnichannel retailing to be a key trend- Technavio
News Provided By
February 28, 2023, 10:32 GMT
You just read:
US B2C e-commerce market size to grow by USD 233.66 billion from 2022 to 2027, Emergence of omnichannel retailing to be a key trend- Technavio
News Provided By
February 28, 2023, 10:32 GMT
Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
emnify and Lynk announce partnership for satellite based global IoT connectivity in offshore locationsView All Stories From This Source