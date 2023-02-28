[Latest] Europe Carpets and Rugs Market Size/Share Worth USD 32.76 Billion by 2030 at a 4.6% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Sandy, Utah, USA, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Europe Carpets and Rugs Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Tufted, Woven, Needle-Punched, Knotted, Others), By Material (Nylon, Polyester, Polypropylene, Others), By End-User (Residential, Non-Residential, Automotive & Transportation), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand for Europe Carpets and Rugs Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 21.73 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 22.95 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 32.76 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.6% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."

Our recently published report, "Europe Carpets and Rugs Market", offers a comprehensive and deep evaluation of the market stature. Also, the market report estimates the market size, revenue, price, market share, market forecast, growth rate, and competitive analysis.

Carpets and Rugs Market: Overview

A carpet is a type of textile floor covering that generally has an upper layer of pile linked to a backing. Traditionally, the pile was formed of wool, but during the twentieth century, synthetic fibers such as polypropylene, nylon, or polyester have been commonly utilized since they are less expensive than wool. The pile of the carpet is often made up of knotted tufts that are heat-treated to keep their structure.

A rug is a thick, heavy piece of cloth with a nap or pile that is used as a floor finish. Rugs are smaller in size than carpets and are intended to cover a limited area. The growing consumer preference for interior décor, along with rising spending power, has enhanced the Europe appeal of carpets and rugs.

Carpets and Rugs Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The lack of quality raw materials such as wool, nylon, and polyester in different carpet and rug manufacturing countries from all around the globe during the pandemic, owing to the closure of international borders, to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus had negatively impacted the supply chains and hampered the export and imports of carpets and rugs across the globe. This created a barrier to the growth of the industry as the production process was hampered due to a lack of labour and raw material. Additionally, the Europe population was focused on accumulating the necessities during the lockdown period and was not interested in purchasing interior decorative items such as carpets and rugs.

Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the revenues of the market, however, it is expected with the ongoing vaccination drives in different parts of the globe, and with the ease of lockdown the demand for carpets and rugs is expected to increase as consumers interest for decorative products will rise just like the pre-COVID era.

Europe Carpets and Rugs Market: Growth Drivers

Increase in product innovation and development.

To suit client expectations, European carpet producers and dealers are offering novel products. Consumers are gravitating to non-geometrical designer patterns and eye-catching bright colors in carpets and rugs, which is expected to boost the Europe carpets and rugs industry in the future.

The Europe carpet and rug market is expected to be impacted by market rising trends, thus manufacturers are aiming to create items in accordance with the trends. In the future years, the carpets and rugs market is expected to benefit from rising demand for environmentally friendly carpets, growing demand for modern area rugs, and greater use of carpet tiles. In recent years, innovations have concentrated on developing products that are more environmentally friendly, multifunctional, and durable, as well as easier to install and maintain. The innovation and development in carpets and rugs are propelling the market forward.

Increase in construction and renovation project.

The development in building activity in developed and developing nations throughout the world has raised the demand for carpets and rugs as people seek ornamental items to improve the appearance of their homes. Furthermore, carpets and rugs are frequently put in newly constructed homes due to their low cost, simplicity of installation, and appealing appearance. Residential remodeling and replacement will continue to dominate carpet and rug demand as homeowners replace older or worn carpets and rugs with newer goods that provide greater visuals or improved stain resistance.

According to europeconstruction.org, in Europe, there has been a rise of 6% in construction activities in 2021, concerning 2020. The increasing construction activities are expected to increase the sales of carpets and rugs and are expected to boost the market growth.

Europe Carpets and Rugs Market: Segmentation Analysis

The Europe carpets and rugs market is segmented based on type, material, end-user, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into tufted, woven needle-punched, knotted, and others. Based on the material, it is segregated into nylon, polyester, polypropylene, and others. On the basis of type, it is segmented into residential, non-residential, and automotive & transportation. Region-wise, it is analyzed across Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, and the rest of Europe).

According to Europe carpets and rugs market analysis, based on type, the woven segment gained a major share in the Europe market in 2021 and is expected to sustain its market share during the forecast period as the availability of woven carpets is higher compared to the other types of carpet and the population is highly interested in getting a hands-on experience of the woven carpets as its highly durable. In addition, the introduction of colourfully designed carpets has encouraged consumers to go for the product. Growth in the popularity and feasibility of woven carpets propels sales of carpets and rugs among the population across the globe.

According to the Europe carpets and rugs market, based on material, the nylon segment gained a major share in the Europe market in 2021 and is expected to sustain its market share during the forecast period. Nylon carpet fiber is the most prevalent, accounting for 90% of domestic carpets and 65% of all carpets. Nylon carpet fiber is an excellent choice for high-traffic areas since it is long-lasting, static-free, and resistant to soiling, discolouration, and mildew. Color is retained in nylon fibers for a longer period of time. It is available in both continuous and spun fibers. Spun yarn is created by spinning together small lengths of fiber and continuous strands are less prone to unravel.

According to Europe carpets and rugs market trends, based on end-user, the residential segment gained a major share in the market in 2021 and is expected to sustain its market share during the forecast period. A consistent increase in disposable income and growing interest in high-quality carpets and rugs is increasing the support for the sales of carpets and rugs in the residential sector during the forecast period.

The growing consumer interest in home remodeling initiatives such as the replacement of worn or out-of-style carpets and rugs is increasing the attractiveness and sales of carpets and rugs. The installation of new upholstery increases the aesthetic and value of a property, thus, the sales of carpets in the residential sector are the highest.

On the basis of country, Germany dominated the carpets and rugs market in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the carpets and rugs market forecast period. The market's supremacy is attributed in large part to customers' extensive product knowledge and the region's growing interest in high-quality carpets and rugs.

Germany is distinguished by a high level of disposable income, growing construction and renovation activities, and a strong demand for colourfully designed carpets and rugs. All of these factors increase the popularity of carpets and rugs in the region.

Key Insights:

Based on type segmentation, the woven segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on material segmentation, the nylon segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the residential segment is the leading revenue-generating category during the forecast period.

On the basis of geography/region, Germany was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Recent Development

In May 2020, Steelcase-owned Coalesse, a U.S.-based carpet manufacturer partnered with Spanish rugs company Nanimarquina to launch the Nanimarquina collection of handcrafted for domestic and commercial applications.

In April 2022, Victoria Plc the international designer, manufacturer, and distributor of innovative flooring completed the acquisition of the highly profitable and growing rugs division of Balta Group, the Belgium-based flooring company.

Regional Landscape

Throughout the projection period, the European region is likely to remain one of the most appealing regions, accounting for the bulk of market revenue. Germany stands out for its high level of disposable money, increased interest in home decorative items, and growing construction & renovation activities.

All of these reasons contribute to a greater demand for carpets and rugs. Furthermore, market development is being driven by the rise of e-commerce platforms and greater investment in distribution channels. The introduction of new handmade knotted carpets in the market is expected to entice the consumer's interest and increase the sales of the product.

Competitive Landscape

Our report offers both quantitative and qualitative insights into the global carpets and rugs market and major development initiatives adopted by the key players. Further, it offers competitive details and market share analysis. The report further includes relevant financial information, products and services offered, SWOT analysis, and recent developments of the players profiled.

List of the prominent players in the Europe Carpets and Rugs market:

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Shaw Industries Group Inc.,

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Beaulieu International Group

Engineered Floors LLC

Taekett

Genie Carpet Manufacturers

Dixie Group, Inc.

Orientals Weavers

Tai Ping

Victoria PLC

The Europe Carpets and Rugs market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Tufted

Woven

Needle-Punched

Knotted

Others

By Material

Nylon

Polyester

Polypropylene

Others

By End-User

Residential

Non-Residential

Automotive & Transportation

By Region

North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

