OPPO Showcases Future Smart Lifestyles with a Series of Living Innovations at MWC 2023

OPPO showcases its latest innovations at MWC23 including the brand's first Wi-Fi router, OPPO Zero-Power Tag, and other technological breakthroughs in the fields of chips, health, and AR, exploring more possibilities for future smart lifestyles

OPPO Find N2 Flip, which sets a new benchmark for flip phones, shines at MWC 2023, highlighting OPPO's commitment to boosting the foldable smartphone market

OPPO is actively meeting sustainable development goals in accordance with its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality across its global operations by 2050

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO showcased a range of its latest innovative technologies at Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023). During the event, OPPO shed light on a selection of flagship devices including the pocketable OPPO Find N2 Flip, as well as introduced a number of industry-leading innovations based on its four Smart Initiatives: smart entertainment, smart productivity, smart health, and smart learning. This includes the OPPO Wi-Fi 6 Router AX5400, OPPO Zero-Power Tag, MariSilicon Y Bluetooth audio SoC, OHealth H1 family health monitor, OPPO Air Glass 2 and more. By delivering enhanced, connected experiences through these virtuous innovations, OPPO is reinforcing its position as a future-focused company that seeks to unlock new possibilities for smart living.

"As the world's fourth largest mobile phone brand, OPPO has showcased a series of innovations at MWC23, from folding flagship phones to the latest technology behind the Internet of Experience. By bringing new technology breakthroughs to market, we are unlocking new possibilities for smart living to better serve our users worldwide," said Billy Zhang, President of Overseas Sales and Service of OPPO.

Focusing on Smart Living Initiatives, OPPO showcases milestones in 'Virtuous Innovation'

Based on its four internal Smart Initiatives, smart entertainment, smart productivity, smart health, and smart learning, OPPO has brought a number of technology breakthroughs to the event, providing more ways to empower smart, connected experiences in the future.

In 'smart productivity', OPPO has further expanded its communication technology product portfolios. OPPO Wi-Fi 6 Router AX5400 is OPPO's first Wi-Fi router product, supporting the Wi-Fi 6 AX5400 standard, and is capable of providing a 2.4GHz+5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi signal at the same time. The combination of its high-gain antennas, OPPO's self-developed anti-interference algorithm and network directional speed-up technology enables Wi-Fi with wider coverage, enhanced stability, and faster speeds.

OPPO Zero-Power Tag is the first prototype device based on OPPO Zero-power Communication technology. Leveraging key technologies such as RF signal harvesting, backscattering, and low-power computing, the device harvests radio waves from the surrounding area to power its own functionality and communicate battery-free in order to meet the diverse needs of IoT in the coming 6G era. This is the first time that OPPO has demonstrated the OPPO Zero-Power Tag's capabilities in item identification and positioning, and data collection from temperature sensors, both powered by RF energy.

OPPO is also showcasing its extensive achievements across other Smart Initiatives, such as OPPO's first self-developed flagship Bluetooth audio SoC, MariSilicon Y, the new-generation, ultra-light AR glasses, OPPO Air Glass 2, OPPO's first family health monitor concept device OHealth H1, and OPPO's first end-to-end power management chip SUPERVOOC S.

In addition, OPPO is also jointly demonstrating a number of technological milestones with different partners, including select proposals from the OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator: EEG Hearables from IDUN Technologies and Cynteract's glove designed to help people with hand injuries to recover more effectively; hardware accelerated ray tracing technology on the Snapdragon®8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform; innovative Android features like Nearby Share and Fast Pair on OPPO flagship smartphones, and trails of Google One and YouTube Premium for up to 6 months, with selected OPPO devices.

Revolutionizing the vertical foldable experience, OPPO Find N2 Flip will turn flips into users' first choice

OPPO Find N2 Flip, OPPO's first vertically folding phone recently launched globally in London, has become a major draw to OPPO's booth. OPPO Find N2 Flip and Find N2 have both been appointed as Official Smartphones of the UEFA Champions League. UEFA Champions League Ambassadors and football stars, Michael Owen and Luis Garcia both join OPPO on the first day of MWC, becoming the first users to experience the incredible OPPO Find N2 Flip worldwide.

Actively practicing corporate social responsibility, OPPO has committed to achieving carbon neutrality across its global operations by 2050

Under its corporate mission of 'Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World', OPPO has taken action to integrate sustainability into its long-term development strategy. By the end of 2022, OPPO managed to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions from its operations by 6,000 tons annually. Starting with the European market in 2023, OPPO will remove virtually all plastics from the external packaging of its mobile phone products and will ensure that all packaging materials are made from 100% biodegradable materials.

On the opening day of MWC2023, OPPO has also published its first <OPPO Climate Action Report>. The report proposes OPPO's goal of achieving carbon neutrality across its global operations by 2050, and outlines its future blueprint for low carbon development. With these plans, OPPO will transform its entire business into a low-carbon enterprise.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 60 countries, operated by more than 40,000 dedicated employees, with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting-edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but also for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 14 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and has enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011528/OPPO_Smart_Initiatives.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451542/OPPO_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oppo-showcases-future-smart-lifestyles-with-a-series-of-living-innovations-at-mwc-2023-301757614.html

SOURCE OPPO