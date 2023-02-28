Frozen Bakery Products Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 4.2% in Near Future | Size, Market Growth And Top Players By 2025

Asia-Pacific countries such as China, India, and others are the potential markets for the frozen bakery products market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled," Frozen Bakery Products Market by Product Type, Source, End Use, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"the global frozen bakery products market size was valued at $33,870 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $49,118 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, the North America sector accounted for nearly 31.34% of the frozen bakery products market share.

The global frozen bakery products market is segmented into product type, source, end use, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into breads, pizza crust, cakes and pastries, waffles, donuts, and cookies. The bread segment accounts for the highest market share attributable to increase in consumption of frozen breads in UK, Germany, and France. Some of the key players in the market focus on introducing innovative bakery products that cater to the requirement of its target customers. In terms of source, barley and rye account for highest market share due to increase in demand for raw material among the manufacturers.

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱:

The key players profiled in this report include General Mills (Pillsburry), Aryzta AG, Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V., Europastry, S.A., Lantmannen Unibake International, Associated British Foods plc, Flower Foods Inc., TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Dawn Foods Products Inc., and Vandemoortele NV.

Frozen food products is one of the largest segments in global food industry. However, in the flow of cold chain for these kinds of products, it incurs higher profit margins from some of the key participants in the supply chain. This includes maintenance cost, transportation cost, infrastructure, and machineries. Thus, this have an adverse effect on the overall price of frozen products which eventually affects the overall volume sales for the product. This in turn restricts the frozen bakery products market growth.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Over the years, there has been a rise in number of workforces in various demographic segments. There has been a gradual adoption of work lifestyle among women. As a result, majority of consumers around the world especially in the developed countries, seek food products that can be prepared easily. Owing to which, various convenient food products witness a significant demand over the past couple of years. This is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Over the past couple of years, there is a surge in need for frozen ready meals, fruits, and vegetables in major parts of the globe owing to various health benefits associated with the product. This boosts the growth of the market in North America and Europe. Frozen food avoids the risk of any additives or preservatives. Moreover, these products come with longer shelf life as compared to other food products. Even in terms of price, frozen food products are often cheaper when compared with chilled or fresh food products.

