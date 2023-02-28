Morocco's Airports Welcome over 1.9M Passengers in January 2023

MOROCCO, February 28 - Morocco's airports welcomed 1,981,294 passengers during January 2023, an evolution of 6% compared to the same period of 2019, according to the National Office of Airports (ONDA).

The Kingdom's airports have also recorded, during the month of January, a volume of 15,726 airport movements, a recovery rate of aircraft movements of 94%, compared to the same month of 2019, ONDA said in a statement.

For the first month of the year, the Casablanca Mohammed V airport welcomed 722,402 passengers via 6,173 flights, a recovery rate of about 92%, compared to the same period of 2019, notes the same source.

During the month of January, several airports have recorded significant rates of change, compared to the traffic recorded during the same period of 2019, says the ONDA, specifying that these are the airports of Marrakech (13%), Agadir (16%), Tangier (40%) Oujda (41%), and Nador (13%).

Meanwhile, several airports have recorded significant recovery rates as those of Casablanca Mohammed V (92%), Dakhla (88%), Ouarzazate (71%) and Al Hoceima (90%).

The Office points out that domestic air traffic has recorded during the month of January 201,340 passengers, with a recovery rate of 91% compared to the same period of 2019.

MAP: 27 February 2023