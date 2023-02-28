Fungal Protein Market Set to Exceed $386.6 Million | Grow at 9.5% CAGR by 2030

The Fungal Protein market is expected to witness significant growth due to growth in food and & beverages.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Fungal Protein Market generated $156.6 million in 2020, and is expected to garner $386.6 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030. The research provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends, top winning strategies, key segments, pricing strategies, product portfolio, and competitive scenario.

Rise in consumer demand for allergen-free foods, change in dietary patterns, and growth in disposable income in developing countries drive the growth of the global fungal protein market. In addition, the consumer awareness about healthy diet further fuel the growth of the market. However, availability of healthier substitutes and undefined regulatory guidelines restrain the market growth. Contrarily, product innovation and rise in demand for protein ingredients and surge in use of yeast extract in processed food industry are the factors estimated to present new opportunities in the next few years.

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱:

AB Mauri

Angel Yeast

Alltech

Halcyon Proteins

Kerry Group

Lallemand, Inc.

Royal DSM.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, and Specialty Biotech Co.,Ltd

Yeast extract is rich blend of natural ingredient composed of a variety of glutamic acid, carbohydrates, vitamins, amino acids, and minerals. The taste of yeast extract is similar to that of vegetable, meat, or poultry stock having the same proteins as yeast contains. The global fungal protein market is experiencing a significant growth, owing to its vast usage in different industries. Yeast extract is easily available in the super market and is used for refining sauces, meat bouillons, soups, meat dishes, savory snacks, and other ready meals.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Geographically, Europe contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for more than one-third of the global market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2030. The other two provinces studied in the report include LAMEA and North America.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗢𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.2.Key market segments

1.3.Research methodology

1.3.1.Secondary research

1.3.2.Primary research

1.3.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.1.1.Global Fungal protein Market: Segmentation

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Top impacting factors

3.4.Top players positioning

3.5.Premium Insights

3.6.Value chain analysis

3.7.Porter’s five forces analysis

3.7.1.Moderate bargaining power of suppliers

3.7.2.Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.7.3.Moderate threat of substitution

3.7.4.Moderate threat of new entrants

3.7.5.Moderate Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.8.Market dynamics

3.8.1.Drivers

3.8.1.1.Change in dietary patterns fuels consumption of processed foods

3.8.1.2.Rise in consumer demand for allergen-free foods

3.8.1.3.Rising disposable income in developing countries

3.8.1.4.Consumer awareness about healthy diet

3.8.2.Restraints

3.8.2.1.Availability of healthier substitutes

3.8.2.2.Undefined regulatory guidelines

3.8.3.Opportunities

3.8.3.1.Product innovation and rise in demand for protein ingredients

3.8.3.2.Increase in use of yeast extract in processed food industry

3.9.Market share analysis

3.9.1.By Type

3.9.2.By Nature

3.9.3.By Application

3.9.4.By region

3.10.Impact of COVID-19 on the Fungal protein market

𝐓𝐨𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞.....

According to the fungal protein market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of type, nature, and application. The type segment in categorized into yeast and Fusarium Venenatum. By nature, the market is divided into organic and conventional. Based on application, the market is segmented into food & beverages, animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals, and others.

