ONLINE BLOG-STYLE MAGAZINE CREATED TO UPLIFT WOMEN HOSTS SUMMIT TO PROMOTE WOMENS EMPOWERMENT
The Connected Woman Summit is for all women wanting to “unpack” and be empowered.
I want women to know that by sharing their story, they are connecting with women around the world and inspiring them to unpack and thrive.”RALEIGH, NC, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hosted by Connected Woman Magazine and Sierrah M. Chavis, this virtual summit features 20+ amazing speakers, including our amazing keynote speaker, Dr. Cheryl Wood, raffles, Breakout sessions, the CWS Awards (nominations open until March 7th, 2023), a VIP Experience level for $30, merchandise and more.
— AJ Wesley, Founder of Connected Woman Magazine
The Connected Woman Summit was created on the foundation of the empowerment of women and creating a safe space for women globally to unite to share their journey. These journeys serve as motivation for women, no matter their roles in life- mother, wife, daughter or career woman on the move. This year’s theme, The Era of the Empowered Woman is destined to inspire and uplift women who should leave the conference feeling stronger, more confident and with the power to nurture themselves and achieve success in reaching their goals. We want you to find your voice and use it. The time is now. We have women speakers ready to connect, share and empower. Are you ready?
