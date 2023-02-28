Pressure Sensor Market: the gauge pressure sensor to Rake at CAGR of 12.1% from 2020 to 2027 | ABB, Analog Devices

Global Pressure Sensor Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pressure Sensor Market by Type (Absolute Pressure Sensor, Gauge Pressure Sensor, and Differential Pressure Sensor), Technology (Piezoresistive, Electromagnetic, Capacitive, Resonant Solid State, Optical, and Others), and Application (Automotive, Oil & Gas, Consumer Electronics, Medical, Industrial and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027."

The research provides comprehensive analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global pressure sensor market. These insights are valuable in identifying driving factors, emphasize on them, and implement strategies to help achieve a sustainable growth. Furthermore, market players, investors, and startups can utilize this information to determine new opportunities, explore the market potential, and gain a competitive edge.

The global pressure sensor industry generated $11.38 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $24.84 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The report provides a detailed impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global pressure sensor market. This information will help market players, investors, and others to change strategies accordingly to cope up with the pandemic and sustain in the market.

Key Market Segments Includes:

By Application

o Automotive

o Oil and Gas

o Consumer electronics

o Medical

o Industrial

o Others

By Type

o Absolute Pressure Sensors

o Gauge Pressure Sensor

o Differential Pressure Sensors

By Technology

o Piezoresistive

o Electromagnetic

o Capacitive

o Resonant Solid State

o Optical

o Others

Based on type, the absolute pressure sensors segment held the largest market share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global pressure sensor market, and is estimated to continue to lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to surge in demand for industrial and household applications. However, the gauge pressure sensor segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 12.1% from 2020 to 2027, owing to its ability to maintain atmospheric pressure in different circumstances.

The research offers a detailed analysis of the global pressure sensor market for each region. Regions analyzed in the study include North America (The U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the U.K., Russia, Spain, France, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle-East, and Africa). The data and statistics mentioned in the research are valuable in determining strategies such as expansion in specific regions and exploring untapped potential in different markets. AMR also offers customization services for a specific region and segment as per client requirements.

Leading market players

-ABB Ltd.

-Analog Devices

-Eaton

-Honeywell

-Infineon Technologies

-NXP Semiconductors N.V.

-Renesas Electronics

-Siemens

-STMicroelectronics

-Texas Instruments

The adoption of pressure sensor market is increasing considerably in recent years owing to its usefulness and effectiveness. With rapid technological advancements, the application areas of pressure sensor market are expanding to various domains. The research offers a comprehensive analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global pressure sensor market.

