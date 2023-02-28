Consumer Electronics Market Size to Hit USD 989.37 Billion by 2027 | At 5.3% CAGR

Companies covered in consumer electronics market are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands), Whirlpool Corp. (Benton Harbor, U.S.), AB Electrolux (Stockholm, Sweden), Apple Inc. (Cupertino, U.S.), HP Inc. (Palo Alto, U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China), Samsung Group (Suwon, South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (Seoul, South Korea), Sony Corp. (Tokyo, Japan), Panasonic (Osaka, Japan), and more players profiled.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global consumer electronics market size is expected to showcase considerable growth by reaching USD 989.37 billion by 2027. The growth is attributable to the growing demand for user-friendly electronic products and the rising residential sector that propels the demand for consumer electronics globally. Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “Consumer Electronics Market, 2020-2027.”, mentions that the market stood at USD 729.11 billion in 2019 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% between 2020 and 2027.

According to our analysis, the global market for consumer electronics is expected to experience a negative CAGR of -5.4% in 2020. The lockdown announced by the government agencies and the growing insecurities regarding jobs is likely to be the main factors leading to the disruption in the electronics industry. However, the growing work-from-home culture is likely to drive the adoption of electronics such as computers, laptops, and others to stabilize the market in the near future.



Consumer Electronics Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 5.3% 2027 Value Projection USD 989.37 billion Base Year 2019 Consumer Electronics Market Size in 2019 USD 729.11 Billion Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 170 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region Consumer Electronics Market Growth Drivers Supportive Government Initiatives to Promote Market Growth Rising Residential Sector to Boost Product Demand

How do you determine the list of the key players included in the report?

With the aim of clearly revealing the competitive situation of the industry, we concretely analyze not only the leading enterprises that have a voice on a global scale, but also the regional small and medium-sized companies that play key roles and have plenty of potential growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the consumer electronics market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Whirlpool Corp. (Benton Harbor, U.S.)

AB Electrolux (Stockholm, Sweden)

Apple Inc. (Cupertino, U.S.)

HP Inc. (Palo Alto, U.S.)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

Samsung Group (Suwon, South Korea)

LG Electronics Inc. (Seoul, South Korea)

Sony Corp. (Tokyo, Japan)

Panasonic (Osaka, Japan)

Consumer electronics are devices such as computers, refrigerators, laptops, Television sets, and mobile phones. One of the highly penetrated products across every household, they experience a great demand from consumers. Moreover, product innovations by companies backed by the increasing technological advancements are likely to surge the demand for electronic products across the globe.

What does the Report Provide?

The market report provides an in-depth analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaborate that will further contribute to the market growth in the forthcoming years. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies to obtain information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth between 2020 and 2027.

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Consumer Electronics Market?

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Adoption of User-Friendly Devices to Surge Demand

Technological advancements and the availability of high disposable income amongst the working population are leading to the high adoption of smart appliances. The manufacturers are focusing on developing user-friendly products that cater to consumer needs. For instance, a huge demand for smart appliances that offer voice assist, WIFI & Bluetooth connectivity, and faster networks is a driving factor for the considerable growth of consumer electronics.

The rapid-paced industrialization and urbanization has led to the massive development of the residential sector. The rising residential sector is proving to be beneficial for the increasing adoption of electronic products that will favor the global consumer electronics market growth in the forthcoming years.

Which region is dominating the Consumer Electronics Market growth?

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Presence of Established Players in Asia-Pacific to Augment Growth

Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the global consumer electronics market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the presence of established players such as Sony, LG, Panasonic, and Samsung that dominate the consumer electronic segment in the region. Asia-Pacific stood at USD 274.00 billion in 2019.

The market in Europe is expected to showcase significant growth backed by the growing demand for smart home appliances in countries such as the U.K., Germany, and France between 2020 and 2027.

Consumer Electronics Market - Segmentation Analysis:

Which segment is expected to lead the global Consumer Electronics Market Market during the forecast period?

SEGMENTATION

Electronics Segment to Hold the Largest Market Share

Based on product type, the electronics segment is expected to showcase exponential growth due to the high penetration of consumer electronic devices such as digital cameras, computers, TVs, laptops, and tablets, among others.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Facility Expansion by Prominent Companies to Amplify Their Market Positions

The global consumer electronics market is fragmented by the presence of key players such as LG, Samsung, Sony, and others. These companies hold a dominant share in the consumer electronics segment and strive to maintain their presence by expanding their capacity to cater to the growing consumer demand globally. Moreover, the other major companies focus on maintaining a stronghold by adopting strategies such as partnership, the introduction of new products, and collaboration that will favor market growth.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Emerging Trends Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Impact of COVID-19 on the Consumer Electronics Market

Global Consumer Electronics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Electronic Devices Television Computer Digital Camera & Camcorder Others Home Appliances Refrigerator Washing Machine Air Conditioner Others By Distribution Channel (Value) Offline Online By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Industry Development:

November 2020 – Samsung announced the launch of its new Smart Monitor that functions as a do-it-all screen. The company reports that the device is equipped with mobile and PC connectivity and entertainment Smart Hub features.

