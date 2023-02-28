Cheese Powder Market Size [2023-2030] | Global Industry Trends, Growth, and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in cheese powder market are Fonterra Co-operative Group, First Choice Ingredients, The Kraft Heinz Co., Lactosan A/S, Land O’Lakes, Inc, Kerry Group, Kanegrade Ltd, Aarkay Food Products Ltd., All American Foods, Inc and many more

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cheese powder market size is expected to showcase considerable growth during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing consumption of processed food products and the growing demand for ready-to-eat products that will propel the adoption of innovative cheese powder products across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its upcoming report, titled, “Cheese Powder Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Blue Cheese, Others), By Application (Ready-to-cook/Ready-to-eat Meals, Sauces, Dressings, and Dips, Bakery Snacks & Dessert, Soups) and Regional Forecast, 2023-2030.”

The global pandemic has led to a major downturn in the operations of several industries. Although disruption in the supply chain and raw materials has impacted several sectors, the food and beverage industry is anticipated to garner considerable growth in the forthcoming years. Owing to the huge demand for essential services such as food products, the market is anticipated to remain positive during the global pandemic.

Cheese powder is primarily dehydrated cheese that is extensively used for preparing dry snacks and fillings. They are mostly produced from cheese variants such as cheddar through freeze-drying and spray-drying process. In addition to this, it serves as a flavor enhancer when added to several food products.

Cheese powder is a dehydrated and powdered form of cheese that is used as a flavoring agent in many different types of food products, including snack foods, sauces, and seasonings. The powder is made by drying and grinding cheese into a fine powder, which is then usually mixed with other ingredients such as salt, whey powder, and flavorings to enhance its taste and texture.

What does the Report Include?

The global market for cheese powder report includes a detailed analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaborate that will further contribute to the market growth between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies to obtain information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2019 – 2021 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Geography Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2020 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Major Segments include:

By Type

Cheddar

Mozzarella

Parmesan

Blue Cheese

Others

By Application

Ready-to-cook/Ready-to-eat Meals

Sauces, Dressings, and Dips

Bakery Snacks and Dessert

Soups

By Geography

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Consumption of Processed Food Products to Aid Growth

The evolving consumer pattern and hectic work schedules is propelling the demand for processed food products that do not require long hours of cooking and can be consumed immediately. This is expected to boost the adoption of cheese powder to enhance the culinary flavors of several dishes. Furthermore, the growing demand for ready-to-eat products that has gained traction since COVID-19 pandemic is expected to boost the global cheese powder market growth in the forthcoming years. For instance, with limited take away options and closed restaurants, the demand for ready-to-eat products is witnessing a dramatic surge in demand globally. The revenue of iD Fresh, an emerging food products company, is experiencing a 20% surge month-on-month since April-2020.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS



Increasing Demand for Convenience Food Products in North America to Promote Growth

North America – The global cheese powder market in the region is expected to showcase substantial growth during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing demand for convenience food products due to the presence of a large working population that is likely to drive the demand for innovative cheese powder products.

Europe – The market in the region is anticipated to experience substantial growth backed by the growing demand for processed cheese in restaurants and cafes in the region between 2020 and 2027.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Major Companies Focus on Product Innovation to Strengthen Their Market Positions

The global market for cheese powder comprises small, medium, and large companies focusing on developing innovative products to cater to the growing demand for exotic food products. Additionally, the adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, and partnership by other key players is expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Cheese powder can be made from a variety of different types of cheese, including cheddar, parmesan, and blue cheese, among others. It is often used to add a cheesy flavor to products without the need for refrigeration, making it a convenient and versatile ingredient for many different applications.

Cheese powder is commonly used in the food industry, but it is also available for home use. It can be found in many grocery stores and online retailers, and is often used by home cooks to add a cheesy flavor to dishes such as macaroni and cheese, popcorn, and potato dishes.

Key Industry Development:

January 2021 – Kraft-Heinz, one of the leading food and beverage companies, unveiled a new variant of pink macaroni and cheese made specially for Valentine’s day. The company is a pioneer in the food industry and has several products at its disposal.

