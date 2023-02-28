Macarons Market to Hit USD 2.32 Billion by 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in Macarons Market are Ladurée Paris (France), Chantal Guillon (U.S.), Dana's Bakery (U.S.), Dalloyau (France), Pierre Hermé Paris (France), Jean-Paul Hevin (France), Tipiak Group (France), La Maison du Chocolat (France), Olivia Macaron (U.S.), RICHART (U.S.)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The macarons market size was valued at USD 1.34 billion in 2021 and reached a valuation of USD 1.41 billion in 2022. The market is expected to reach USD 2.32 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period. The market has been growing due to consumer demand for premium macaron products in Europe and the U.S. Customization and personalization in the macaron industry is anticipated to fuel the market development. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Macarons Market, 2022-2029.”

COVID-19 Impact:

Change in the Buying Behavior During the Pandemic Negatively Affected the Market Growth

The pandemic of COVID-19 affected various sectors such as machinery, food and beverage, and chemical. Market players have been continuously focusing on improvising their production and supply strategies to address this growing demand. The pandemic also affected the buying behavior of consumers which affected the U.S. and Europe macarons market share. The recovery of the market has consumers shifting preferences toward vegan macaron products and the recovery of logistics is anticipated to affect the market growth positively.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 7.31% 2029 Value Projection USD 2.32 Billion Base Year 2021 Macarons Market Size in 2021 USD 1.34 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 112 Segments Covered By Flavor, By Distribution Channel Macarons Market Growth Drivers Increasing Popularity of Ethnic Macarons to Propel Market Growth

Segments

Fruit-flavored Segment to Lead Due to Presence of Variety of Numerous Flavors

According to flavor, the market is divided into fruit-flavored, chocolate, vanilla, pistachio, lemon, caramel, basic, and others. Fruit-flavored segment holds the largest part due to consumer inclination to try assorted fruit-flavored macarons such as pineapple, mandarin, green apple, blackcurrant, and others. Growing awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic flavors will aid in strengthening the growth of the market.

Specialty Stores to Lead the Segment as they Offer Numerous Features

According to distribution channel, the market is divided into specialty stores, online retail, supermarket/hypermarket, and others. Specialty stores segment is set to dominate as they provide exceptional in-store shopping and offer numerous products of macarons under one roof, including various flavors, packaging, and others. Online retail also holds a significant share due to an increasing number of customers seeking easy shopping choices for everyday food and indulgence products.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Popularity of Ethnic Macarons to Propel Market Growth

Increasing popularity of ethnic macarons is projected to drive the U.S. and Europe macarons market growth. The product demand is growing rapidly and becoming popular owing to their availability in various flavors and fillings. The demand for regional macarons in countries such as U.S., U.K., and others is observing a significant surge. This has given a chance for cultural diversity, along with offering sweet, spicy, tangy, sensory, and bold flavor experience to consumers. The supermarkets and retail stores in U.S. and Canada are stacked with the product representing different flavors from Asia, Europe, and other regions.

However, fluctuations in raw material prices impede market expansion.

Competitive Landscape

Technological Developments by Key Players to Pave the Way for Market Progress

The market has major manufacturers such as Ladurée Paris, Chantal Guillon, Dana's Bakery, Dalloyau, and others. These manufacturers are looking to new product development and market expansion in various countries to gain a competitive edge. In order to improve their production process and research & development capabilities, companies are also investing in the latest automated and digitization technology. Using these technologies, the companies have been developing sustainable packaging for environmentally conscious consumers who use eco-friendly packaged products.

Key Industry Development

May 2022: The Met Store and Laduree launched a limited-edition macaron gift box. The gift box contains six Laduree macarons in three artisanal flavors, Ispahan (rose, raspberry, and lychee), orange blossom, and pistachio for celebrating Islamic cuisine. This will help the company to engage the audience with art and culture in different ways and create the opportunity for the manufacturers to increase their market presence.

