Heat Pump Market - Know the Prominent Factors That Will Help in Reshaping the Market Growth

Heat Pump Market

Heat Pump Market Expected to Reach $99.6 Billion by 2026

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global heat pump market size was valued at $55.2 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $99.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.74% from 2019 to 2026. A heat pump is a mechanical-compression cycle refrigeration system that can be reversed to either heat or cool desired space. It has main four components, which include a condenser, expansion valve, evaporator, and compressor. When heat is transferred through these four components it is known as refrigerant. Heat pumps are mainly used in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) applications, but are different from furnaces and air conditioners.

Get a PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and Business Intelligence @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5341

The global heat pump market is registering extensive growth across the globe as the heat pump is gaining popularity as a substitute for traditional combustion-based heating methods. Heat pump offers space heating and cooling operations at a relatively lower price and also emits relatively lower CO2 gas as compared to traditional methods. As a result, an increase in efforts to reduce CO2 emissions and decarbonization is mainly driving the growth of the heat pump market. For geographies with moderate heating and cooling needs, heat pumps offer an energy-efficient alternative to furnaces and air-conditioners. This is possible because of less electricity consumption by heat pumps that have a proven track record of being cost-competitive. Therefore, growth in demand for refrigerant in household applications fuels the scope of utilization to a heat pump that ultimately contributes to the global market growth. The high cost of installation associated with heat pumps is anticipated to hamper the global market growth.

Asia-Pacific is the prominent consumer of the heat pump market where demand for heat pumps has seen a sudden rise in 2009 as the Energy Conservation Law (ECL) was amended and residential & commercial sectors were added as targets 2009.

Based on type, the air-to-air segment accounted for the largest heat pump market share of around 75% in 2018 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period. As compared to electric resistance heating, i.e., furnaces and baseboard heaters, air-to-air heat pumps save 50% energy and that is why they are known to be energy efficient.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5341

Based on application, the residential application segment dominated the global market in 2018. Residential buildings and housing spaces represent the need for space heating and cooling due to climate changes. This provides a scope of utilization for heat pumps in the residential sector and make it a prominent application segment over others.

The players analyzed and profiled in the global heat pump market include Daikin Industries Ltd., Glen Dimplex Group, Ingersoll Rand Plc, Melrose Industries PLC, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NIBE Industrier AB, Stiebel Eltron, Vaillant Group, Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG, Panasonic Corporation, and others.

Key Findings Of The Study:

- Based on type, the air-to-air segment emerged as the global leader by acquiring a 78% market share in 2018. Superior energy efficiency, its use as a legitimate space heating alternative in colder regions, and cost-competitive use are the factors that drive their use across the globe.

- Based on application, the residential segment acquired more than 75% market share in 2018 in response to the increasing need for economical and energy-efficient space heating, cooling, and sanitary hot water.

- Asia-Pacific emerged as the global leader in the global heat pump market with around 40% market share in 2018. This is attributed to high adoption of a heat pump as an alternative to fuel-based heating methods, growth in residential spaces and the resulting demand for heating products, and favorable government regulation.

- A stringent regulatory outlook to reduce CO2 emission as well as efforts to monitor these reduced emission activities is expected to offer promising growth opportunities to heat pump technology during the forecast period.

- Although heat pump is cost-competitive in nature, high installation costs associated with them significantly increase its cost and is expected to restrain the growth of this market.

Procure Complete Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/f9f62ff639abd5a9acfbd5b137ed051c?utm_source=AMR&utm_medium=research&utm_campaign=P21776

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.