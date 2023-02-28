Readings.World Publishing launches a new online service with free English Books and a handy bilingual dictionary

A view of the book with a handy English-German dictionary in the margin. Readings.World

Readings.World is an online service with English Books and a handy dictionary for those who would like to refresh their English by reading English literature.

This is an excellent approach for anyone who has learned English in the past and wants to recall or improve it in the most enjoyable way possible.” — Maciej Stanusch, CEO

POLAND, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aim of the service is to support English language learners or those who would like to refresh their English language skills by reading English literature in its original form.

Readings.World publications provide original texts of classic literature in English, without abbreviations or simplifications, with a handy bilingual dictionary in the margin. The dictionary includes all the new words and phrases that appear in the text and is adapted to the reader's level of proficiency(A1-C1). Now the original English books can even be read by people with A1 level skills!

Placing the dictionary in the margin allows for the best 'customer experience' because it doesn't require clicking on the text or typing the words into the dictionary that you want to translate. Just a glance at the margin will enable you to see all the translated words or phrases.

In addition to the dictionary in the margins, readers can use the online dictionary to check the meaning of any vocabulary or phrases.

Currently, the first 30 titles with English-German and English-Polish dictionaries have been made available. The first publications with an English-Spanish dictionary will soon be ready for use. Ultimately, readers will have 27 language versions of the dictionary and the ability to order print copies of the books as well as check the pronunciation of words.

Among the available publications, readers will find such works as 'The Great Gatsby', 'The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes', 'Around the World in Eighty Days', 'Pride and Prejudice', 'The War of the Worlds', '1984' as well as some titles for younger readers: 'Alice's Adventures in Wonderland', 'The Snow Queen' or 'Anne Of Green Gables'.

The service is free and open to any literature lover. It also does not require registration.

About Readings.World

Readings.World Publishing House (formerly Wydawnictwo [ze Słownikiem]) has been in operation since 2016. It has published more than 100 publications with dictionaries in German, Spanish, Polish, Russian, Italian, and French. In total, it has sold more than 160,000 printed books to date, while its online resources have been available since 2023.