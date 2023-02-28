Kvass Market to Hit USD 6.23 Billion by 2030, Competitive Landscape, Growth Hub, Dynamics and Regional Insights

increasing demand for functional beverages and growing concern about the health is likely to upsurge the growth of the kvass market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Kvass Market by Flavor Type (Apple, Lemon, Cherry, Mint, Beets, Strawberry and Others), Packaging Type (Bottle, Can and Others), Price Point (Premium and Mass), and Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Convenience Store, E-Commerce, Food service and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global kvass industry generated $2.38 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $6.23 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2030.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13454

Prime determinants of growth

Surge in influence of social media, growth in millennial population, rise in consumer awareness, and change in consumer preferences drive the growth of the global kvass market. However, availability of substitute products and threat of counterfeit kvass drink hinder the market growth. On the other hand, emergence of e-commerce and rise in demand for the premium drinks in developing countries present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱:

The players operating in the Kvass industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include All Stars Beverages, Bryanskpivo, Carlsberg Group, Coca-Cola Company, Gubernija, Kvass Beverages LLC, Maltra Foods, Ochakovo, PepsiCo, Inc. and Piebalgas alus.

𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 (𝟑𝟏𝟏 𝗣𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀, 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘀, 𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗶𝗴𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/b5dabbc1d3686769c96ae3c0e21f4f29

According to the Institute of Food Technologists, the developed nations such as the U.S., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Japan reported that today’s consumers are looking for customizable beverages, and dietary solutions that will help them more aggressively meet their own unique nutrition and personal health goals. General health and wellness products and programs no longer fit all. Similarly, people living in other emerging countries such as China, South Korea, and UAE have also become aware of the health benefits of consuming functional beverages, flavored alcoholic beverages and low ABV content beverages.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Europe, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global kvass market. This is due social media, local events/promotions and presence of traditional kvass processing industries, who associates the kvass with high quality products, sustainability and local produced products. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period, owing to growth in millennial population and dynamic changes in the consumption pattern of the developing countries.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗢𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Value chain analysis

3.4.Porter’s five forces analysis

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.1.1.Changing consumer preferences

3.5.1.2.Growth in millennial population

3.5.1.3.Increase in Consumer Awareness

3.5.1.4.Low alcohol content to promoting the growth of the market

3.5.1.5.Increase in influence of social media

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.2.1.Availability of substitute products may hamper the growth

3.5.2.2.Threat of counterfeit kvass drink

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.5.3.1.Kvass is untapped potential market

3.5.3.2.Emergence of E-commerce

3.5.3.3.Rise in demand for the premium drinks in developing countries

3.6.Market share analysis (2020)

3.6.1.By flavor type

3.6.2.By Packaging type

3.6.3.By price point

3.6.4.By distribution channel

3.6.5.By region

3.7.Pricing analysis

3.8.Impact of COVID-19 on the Kvass market

𝐓𝐨𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞.....

𝗘𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13454

According to the kvass market trends, on the basis of flavor type, lemon segment was accounted for second highest share global kvass market is expected to sustain its share throughout kvass market forecast period. Lemon flavored drinks are majorly preferred as it refreshes the mood and provide instant energy. Furthermore, lemon flavored beverages has various health benefits such as it promotes hydration, provide vitamin C a primary antioxidant that helps protect cells from damaging free radicals and it supports weight loss. Thus, these above factors promote people to have lemon flavored kvass during the forecast period.

𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗠𝗥 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵:

Flavored Water Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/flavored-water-market-A15365

Dairy Alternative Market -https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dairy-alternatives-market

Green Tea Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/green-tea-market

A2 Milk Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/a2-milk-market-A06359

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.