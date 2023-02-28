Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast up to 2027

Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market

UV Disinfection Equipment Market Expected to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global UV disinfection equipment market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $5.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2020 to 2027. Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection is a non-chemical process whereby a pathogen, within a liquid or gaseous medium or on a surface, is exposed to a dosage of ultraviolet radiation near the peak of germicidal effectiveness to deactivate pathogen's DNA, such that the pathogen is unable to reproduce.

Get a PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and Business Intelligence @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/253

The increasing concern to provide safe drinking water in emerging nations is a driver for the market. Since UV is considered the safest water treatment option, it is expected that it would be used by emerging nations like India and China for water treatment. Moreover, UV disinfection is an environmentally friendly treatment method compared to chlorine, which leaves behind chemical by-products in water, and is also more cost-effective than disinfection methods such as ozonation and ultrasonic treatment. These factors are expected to increase the demand for UV disinfection equipment and eventually drive the growth of the market. In addition, in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the demand for UV disinfection equipment has been surged for surface disinfection applications to stop the transmission of the coronavirus by avoiding the manual clean practices. This factor is anticipated to drive the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market.

By application, the UV disinfection equipment market size is segmented into water treatment (municipal, residential, and commercial), wastewater treatment, air treatment (healthcare facilities, residential & commercial, and bioterror agents), food & beverage disinfection, and surface disinfection. The water treatment segment is expected to grow as UV light has become a widely accepted equipment to treat water being an extremely efficient methodology to kill harmful microorganisms or to make their cellular functions inactive. Water treatment by UV equipment is suitable for different residential and commercial applications as water treatment can be used in agriculture for irrigation, dairy, and livestock, and for residential and municipal drinking water and swimming pools and spas.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/253

By end-use industry, the UV disinfection equipment market analysis is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment is expected to grow as residential ultraviolet water disinfection equipment provides safe household potable water for drinking, cooking, and bathing. Household disinfection systems are useful for treating well and spring-fed water. It utilizes UV-C energy to inactivate pathogens without adding anything to the water. This system leaves no aftertaste, no chemicals, and no harmful by-products making it a better choice for residential purposes. These factors are expected to increase the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market. In addition, the demand for handheld UV-C surface-disinfection devices called “wands” has increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak to disinfect the digital and soft surfaces at residential places such as cell phones, computer keyboards, beds & pillows, and sofas & upholstery. This factor is expected to drive the UV disinfection equipment market growth.

By component, the UV disinfection equipment market is classified into UV lamps, controller units, quartz sleeves, reactor chambers, and others. The controller unit segment is expected to grow as the controller unit manages the overall electrical output of the UV lamp used in the UV disinfection equipment and powers the lamp to produce UV-C light to disinfect water.

By marketing channel, the UV disinfection equipment market is categorized into direct marketing and indirect marketing. The direct marketing segment is expected to grow as direct marketing channel helps sellers to reach potential customers for products like UV disinfection equipment.

Region-wise, the UV disinfection equipment market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounts for a major UV disinfection equipment market share owing to the growing concerns associated with environmental and health impacts of disinfection, chemical, and biological contaminants as by-products in wastewater and supply water, which are the key opportunities to drive this market in the future. In addition, the growing demand for automated UV-C light-based surface disinfection systems across the healthcare industry in the U.S. amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak is anticipated to drive the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market across North America.

Procure Complete Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/b9ab27bfaa1019bd7b9fd768c0e21616?utm_source=AMR&utm_medium=research&utm_campaign=P21776

Key Findings Of The Study

- The Asia-Pacific UV disinfection market is predicted to hold a share of over 33.0% by 2027.

- The residential segment is expected to hold the major UV disinfection equipment market share of 45.7% by the end of 2027.

- The Asia-Pacific UV disinfection market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

- The water treatment segment holds the highest share of 47.7% in 2019 and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

- The controller unit segment is expected to hold a share of over 30.6% in 2027.

The key players operating in the global UV disinfection equipment industry include Halma Plc, Xylem Inc, Danaher Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Severn Trent Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty. Ltd., American Ultraviolet, Xenex, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, and LIT Company.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.