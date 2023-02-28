Moroccan Parliamentary Delegation Participates in OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Winter Session in Vienna

MOROCCO, February 28 - The participation of the Moroccan delegation in this event is part of the efforts of the national legislative institution to strengthen the channels of parliamentary diplomacy and promote political dialogue and cooperation with partners of the Kingdom, including European countries, the parliament said in a statement, adding that the Morocco enjoys a partner status for cooperation within the OSCE.

The agenda of this session, which comes a year after the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war, included a joint session of standing committees devoted to high-level speeches by officials, including the President of the National Council of the Republic of Austria, Wolfgang Sobotka, the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Margareta Cederfelt as well as other OSCE officials, the statement added.

This session was also devoted to holding meetings of standing committees and the preparation of draft resolutions and reports to be presented at the next annual session of the Parliamentary Assembly, which will be held this summer in Vancouver, Canada, said the statement, adding that a parliamentary forum was held under the theme "A year of war between Russia and Ukraine", whose work focused on three areas, namely "The situation in Eastern Europe", "Parliamentary dialogue in Ukraine" and "Political prisoners".

The session was an opportunity for the Moroccan delegation to build bridges of communication with the various participating delegations, said the same source, indicating in this regard that bilateral meetings took place, including with the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Margareta Cederfelt, the Secretary General of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Roberto Montella and the former President of the Parliamentary Assembly, Christine Muttonen.

On the sidelines of its participation, the Moroccan delegation also held talks with the Vice-President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Europe and the Special Representative for Mediterranean Affairs, Pascal Allizard, who welcomed Morocco's presence at this meeting, adds the statement.

MAP:27 February 2023