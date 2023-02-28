Palestinian Minister Highlights Morocco's Historic Role in Supporting Al-Quds al-Sharif

MOROCCO, February 28 - he historic role played by Morocco in supporting Al-Quds al-Sharif was highlighted, Monday in Rabat, by the Minister of Social Development in the Palestinian government, Ahmed Majdalani.

Morocco "plays an important role in supporting the Palestinian cause, the Palestinian people and their inalienable rights to establish their independent state on the borders of July 4, 1967 with East Al Quds as its capital," Majdalani told the press after his meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita.

He commended, in this regard, the efforts undertaken by the Al-Quds Committee, chaired by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, at the cultural and development levels.

On the other hand, the Palestinian minister stressed that his meeting with Bourita was an opportunity "to exchange views on the deterioration of the situation in Palestine," in light of the policy of the new Israeli government that has eliminated the two-state solution, which is the subject of a consensus at the international level, from the negotiating table with the Palestinians, opting for a unilateral solution that could lead to instability in the region.

This meeting was also an opportunity to discuss bilateral cooperation between the State of Palestine and Morocco in various fields, as well as ways to develop this cooperation, the Palestinian minister added, noting that bilateral relations will soon see more joint action.

MAP:27 February 2023