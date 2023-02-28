Austria's Federal Chancellor Arrives in Morocco

MOROCCO, February 28 - The Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer arrived, Monday afternoon in Morocco, for an official visit in the Kingdom.

Upon his arrival at the Marrakech-Menara airport, Nehammer was welcomed by the Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch.

After having reviewed a detachment of the guard of honor that paid the honors, the Federal Chancellor was greeted by the Wali of the Marrakech-Safi Region Karim Kassi-Lahlou, Austria’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary in Morocco Anna Jankovic, the Ambassador of HM the King in Vienna Azzedine Farhane, as well as representatives of local authorities.

During this visit, which is part of the celebration, on February 28, 2023, of the 240th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries, Nehammer, accompanied by the Federal Minister of Interior Gerhard Karner, and the Deputy Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Peter Launsky, will hold a series of meetings with a number of Moroccan officials and businessmen.

The Chancellor is also accompanied by a large delegation of businessmen during this visit, which will be marked by the holding of a Moroccan-Austrian economic forum.

MAP: 27 February 2023