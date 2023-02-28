Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,220 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 370,974 in the last 365 days.

Austria's Federal Chancellor Arrives in Morocco

Austria's Federal Chancellor Arrives in Morocco

MOROCCO, February 28 - The Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer arrived, Monday afternoon in Morocco, for an official visit in the Kingdom.

Upon his arrival at the Marrakech-Menara airport, Nehammer was welcomed by the Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch.

After having reviewed a detachment of the guard of honor that paid the honors, the Federal Chancellor was greeted by the Wali of the Marrakech-Safi Region Karim Kassi-Lahlou, Austria’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary in Morocco Anna Jankovic, the Ambassador of HM the King in Vienna Azzedine Farhane, as well as representatives of local authorities.

During this visit, which is part of the celebration, on February 28, 2023, of the 240th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries, Nehammer, accompanied by the Federal Minister of Interior Gerhard Karner, and the Deputy Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Peter Launsky, will hold a series of meetings with a number of Moroccan officials and businessmen.

The Chancellor is also accompanied by a large delegation of businessmen during this visit, which will be marked by the holding of a Moroccan-Austrian economic forum.

 MAP: 27 February 2023

You just read:

Austria's Federal Chancellor Arrives in Morocco

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more