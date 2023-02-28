Palestinian Delegation Praises Quality of Morocco's Hospital Infrastructure

MOROCCO, February 28 - A delegation of the Al-Quds Hospital Network praised, Monday at the end of its visit to Morocco, the medical staff's efficiency and the quality of the hospital infrastructure in the Kingdom, achievements that the Palestinian health sector would like to benefit from.

Along a week-long visit at the invitation of the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency, with the support of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, the delegation focused on the process of reforming the health system in Morocco, including the social protection generalization, on the High Instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the Agency said in a statement.

Composed of the directors of Al Maqasid, Al-Mutlaa, St. Joseph (French), the Red Crescent and the Arab Health Center, as well as professors of medicine and administrative and intervention executives, the delegation met with several Moroccan officials to exchange on the Moroccan and Palestinian experiences in the management of emergency cases and relief.

The Palestinian delegation also visited the Military Health Service Inspectorate, the Mohammed V Military Training Hospital, the Moulay Youssef Hospital Center, the Sheikh Zaid International University Hospital, the Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy, the National Institute of Hygiene, the National Laboratory for the Control of Medicines, and the National Blood Transfusion Center in Rabat, as well as the Pasteur Institute, the Sheikh Khalifa International University Hospital, and the Mohammed VI University of Science and Health in Casablanca.

On the other hand, the delegation participated in a symposium on the emergency and relief system, with the participation of executives from the Ministry of Health in Morocco, attended the signing of an agreement with the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency to create a unit for monitoring, coordination and follow-up of emergency and relief cases in Al-Quds, and held a series of meetings with officials of the Ministry, the Agency and the National Order of Physicians, in addition to a meeting with the Ambassador of the State of Palestine, at the headquarters of the embassy in Rabat, concludes the statement.

MAP: 27 February 2023