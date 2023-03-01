Increase in elderly population and surge in cases of chronic diseases are major drivers of Peptide Therapeutics market

Peptide Therapeutics Market

Peptide therapeutics market was valued at $33.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $64.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Peptide Therapeutics?

Peptide therapeutics are a type of drug that uses short chains of amino acids (peptides) to target specific biological pathways in the body. Peptides are smaller than proteins and are made up of amino acids that are linked together by peptide bonds.

Peptide therapeutics can be designed to mimic natural peptides that are already present in the body, or they can be engineered to have specific properties, such as increased stability or improved binding to their target.

Peptide therapeutics are used to treat a wide range of conditions, including cancer, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Some examples of peptide therapeutics include insulin, which is used to treat diabetes, and liraglutide, which is used to treat obesity.

Peptide Therapeutics market

The peptide therapeutics market has been steadily growing in recent years and is expected to continue to do so in the future. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global peptide therapeutics market size was valued at USD 24.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The growth of the peptide therapeutics market can be attributed to several factors. One of the main drivers is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, which require long-term treatment with targeted therapies. Peptide therapeutics are well-suited for these types of treatments because they can be designed to target specific biological pathways and have fewer side effects than other types of drugs.

Another factor driving the growth of the peptide therapeutics market is the increasing availability of new and innovative peptide-based drugs. Advances in peptide synthesis and drug delivery technologies have made it possible to develop more complex and targeted peptide therapeutics.

The peptide therapeutics market is highly competitive, with several major players dominating the industry. Some of the key players in the market include Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi S.A., Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. These companies are investing heavily in research and development to develop new and innovative peptide-based drugs, which is expected to drive further growth in the market.

Some of the key players in the Peptide Therapeutics market include

Eli Lilly and Company,

Amgen Inc.,

Pfizer Inc.,

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited,

Novo Nordisk A/S,

Sanofi SA,

Ever Neuro Pharma GmbH,

Baush Health,

GlaxoSmithKline plc,

And Abbvie ( Allergan)

